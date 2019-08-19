OnlineCollegePlan.com Ranks Online Masters in Theology

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you didn't grow up in the church, and perhaps even if you did, you may not know the level of commitment and the level of investment that pastors have to make. In order to be a pastor at all, most churches will require you to hold a master's degree. In most cases, that degree is a Master of Divinity. However, there are some other master's degrees that will also qualify you. If you work in ministry or are religious in any way, you've probably had that moment where you can see where God wants you to go but you can't see the path to get there? A master's degree can be expensive and time consuming, but online college programs seek to fix that.

OnlineCollegePlan recently came out with an article that ranks the 30 Best Online Masters in Theology. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/best-online-masters-in-theology/

You could also take this education and work in a different capacity within the church. Perhaps you would like to go on to be a teacher, or just part of a church.

Thanks to how much online education is growing, and thanks to the way that bible colleges and seminaries across the country are realizing that many people in ministry had a heart for this level of education and no clear cut path on how to get there, online degrees are becoming so much more popular in this field. This ranking features larger universities, small schools, denominational and nondenominational schools, it even has both the largest and fastest growing bible colleges in America today. There is a little something for every pastor in this ranking and each school offers an incredible, comprehensive, and accessible program.

The full list of schools in ascending order is as follows:

1. Santa Clara University (Santa Clara, CA)

2. Fordham University (Bronx, NY)

3. Holy Apostles College and Seminary (Cromwell, CT)

4. Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI)

5. University of Dallas (Irving, TX)

6. Biola University (La Mirada, CA)

7. St. Mary's University (San Antonio, TX)

8. Franciscan University of Steubenville (Steubenville, OH)

9. Lincoln Christian University (Lincoln, IL)

10. Saint Joseph's College (Standish, ME)

11. Calvin Theological Seminary (Grand Rapids, MI)

12. Dallas Theology Seminary (Dallas, TX)

13. Iliff School of Theology (Denver, CO)

14. Abilene Christian University (Abilene, TX)

15. Clarks Summit University (South Abington Township, PA)

16. Columbia International University (Columbia, SC)

17. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

18. Loyola University - New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

19. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

20. Multnomah University (Portland, OR)

21. Shasta Bible College and Graduate School (Redding, CA)

22. Welch College (Gallatin, TX)

23. Corban University (Salem, OR)

24. Heritage Christian University (Florence, AL)

25. Campbellsville University (Campbellsville, SC)

26. Moody Bible Institute (Chicago, IL)

27. Luther Rice College & Seminary (Lithonia, GA)

28. Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, AZ)

29. Saint Leo University (St. Leo, FL)

30. Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (Fort Worth, TX)

Media Contact:

Anne Velusa, Research Editor

http://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/

219534@email4pr.com

864-245-0751

SOURCE Onlinecollegeplan.com