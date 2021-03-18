OnlineLabels.com Introduces Printed Roll Labels to its Product Line

SANFORD, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineLabels.com, a leading ecommerce site for personal and professional labeling, is now selling custom printed labels on rolls.

The new product line will join their existing selection of blank sheet, blank roll, and printed sheet labels. The company is positioning their printed roll labels as affordable options for small to mid-sized businesses. By offering premium materials and finishes along with low-minimum order quantities, price-points remain accessible for a variety of users.

"The OnlineLabels.com mission is to offer products that scale along with our customers as they grow their businesses," says OnlineLabels.com President, Dave Carmany. "We're excited to offer this product line to bring affordable printed label options for businesses that fall within this space."

Customers can choose to have their designs printed on dozens of shapes and sizes. Currently, printed rolls can be purchased in white matte, white weatherproof, and clear gloss materials. Each material can be laminated with a clear or matte finish. OnlineLabels.com also offers white ink printing on rolls which has been a long requested feature by users. Users can begin their custom printed roll order by visiting the OnlineLabels.com custom label quote page .

OnlineLabels.com is the industry leader for personal and professional labeling. Dedicated to the success of its customers, the manufacturer and ecommerce retailer offers an extensive selection of label configurations, a suite of design tools, and award-winning customer service. It is revolutionizing the labeling industry with resources and services that empower customers to achieve their goals. For more information on printed roll labels, please send an email to [email protected].

