OnlineMBACoach.com Highlights Online MBA Programs in Florida More Students Should Know About

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineMBACoach.com, the trusted guide to online MBA programs, has published its list of the Florida Online MBA Hidden Gems .

An online MBA from a Florida college can be the perfect choice for those looking to advance their career in a state booming with economic growth. But finding the right degree program can be a daunting task. With so many options available, it can take a lot of work to know which ones are worth your time and money. OnlineMBACoach.com list of Florida online MBA hidden gems can lighten that burden. While the schools may be smaller or less known, they offer unparalleled online MBA programs.

According to Tammie Cagle, the editor of OnlineMbaCoach.com, "Florida showcases some of the top online MBA programs that combine affordability, flexibility, and educational excellence. There are a lot of dynamic degrees to choose from in Florida, but some schools might not get as much recognition on the national and global stage. We sought to find those hidden gems that offer exceptional programs that everyone should know about."

The editor at OnlineMBACoach.com researched every program in Florida to find online MBA degree programs that are proven to help students propel their careers, but may not be well-known. The resulting list of these regionally accredited programs that offer a high return on investment is online MBA hidden gems in Florida that all prospective students should consider.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are five of the schools on this hidden gems list:

Barry University - The D. Inez Andreas School of Business Florida A&M University - The School of Business and Industry Jacksonville University - The Davis College of Business Stetson University - The School of Business Administration University of West Florida - The College of Business Administration

