OnlineMedEd Expands No-Cost Clinical Sciences Question Bank and Introduces PA Qbank, Freeing More Medical Students from Financial Burden

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help medical students prepare for their Step 2 exams and clinical rotations, OnlineMedEd has expanded its free resource suite. Now featuring a more robust Clinical Sciences Qbank with over 1,680 high-yield NBME-style questions and a new PA Qbank, these updates offer medical and PA students comprehensive, no-cost exam preparation, reducing financial burdens and supporting students worldwide.

Medical education, with its demanding curricula and rising costs, leads to burnout and financial stress. In April, OnlineMedEd took on these issues by launching a suite of free resources to support students' educational journeys. The latest update includes a comprehensive Clinical Sciences Qbank and a new PA Qbank, which cover all major medical education clerkships. These resources offer high-quality exam preparation, empowering students to excel in their studies and careers.

"Every student should be able to access the tools they need to succeed without exorbitant costs. This update is another step in our mission to support the medical community and help students focus on their education and career aspirations," said Doug Hughes, CEO of OnlineMedEd.

While comparable Qbanks can cost students hundreds of dollars per month, OnlineMedEd's Qbank is completely free. By eliminating this financial barrier, OnlineMedEd ensures that students can access essential study resources without added stress. Since the launch of the free Clinical Sciences Qbank in April, more than 5,400 students have signed up for OnlineMedEd's free resource suite.

The expanded Clinical Sciences Qbank and the new PA Qbank offer resources for the major clerkships, including Internal Medicine, Neurology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, and Surgery. This enables medical and physician assistant/associate students to prepare thoroughly for exams and gain a deep understanding of clinical concepts. Both tools provide tailored content, matching the quality and depth expected in their respective fields.

"My experience with the question bank was amazing. I loved how my results were presented. Knowing how well I did and where to focus my efforts was hugely beneficial," said Joy Igbinosa, a medical student.

OnlineMedEd is continuously adding new features and resources. Upcoming developments include additional question banks for the Preclinical Sciences, typically the focus during the first 1–2 years of medical school. These enhancements reflect OnlineMedEd's commitment to providing valuable resources for all medical students.

Looking ahead, OnlineMedEd plans to introduce more resources at minimal or no cost, aiming to enhance the learning experience and offer additional support tools for medical students. This continual advancement underscores OnlineMedEd's commitment to transforming medical education and ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed.

