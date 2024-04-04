OnlineMedEd Flips the Script on Medical Education by Launching Resource Suite for Med Students that Includes No-Cost Qbank

Also including select video lessons, success modules, and mindfulness resources, the new resource hub prepares medical students to thrive on their licensure exams and beyond — without adding financial strain.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To help medical students prepare for their Step 2 exams and clinical rotations, OnlineMedEd launched a suite of free resources for medical students, including a robust Clinical Sciences Question Bank. These resources equip students with the tools they need to perform at their best on critical licensure exams and in their clinical rotations — for any learner to access at no cost.

The path to becoming a healthcare professional is fraught with challenges as medical students grapple with the high costs of education, rigorous curricula, and exhaustive clinical rotations. This sustained pressure has led to a crisis in med student well-being. Coupled with an increasing number of doctors leaving the profession and the expected surge in healthcare demands from an aging population, there's a clear and pressing need for systemic change.

OnlineMedEd's new resource suite addresses this challenge head-on by including free access to resources that have historically cost students hundreds of dollars per month in subscription fees.

"We ask a lot of medical students — battling through tough courses, facing intense competitive pressure, and shouldering extraordinary financial burdens — so we should listen when they ask something of us," said Doug Hughes, CEO of OnlineMedEd. "That's why we're stepping up by providing critical resources to assist them in their journey without nickel-and-diming them for every little thing. Something has to give. We are committed to this cause, and this is just the start."

Equipping students for Step 2 success by teaching them how to be great doctors

With the free clinical Qbank and other resources, OnlineMedEd aims to do more than alleviate immediate pressures; its goal is to contribute to meaningful change in medical education, fostering a healthier, more sustainable path for those on their way to becoming healthcare professionals.

By combining medical learning, assessment, and wellness support—all on one platform—the new resource suite exemplifies OnlineMedEd's commitment to redefining medical education to equally prioritize student well-being and rigorous academic preparation.

For medical students, the benefits of joining include:

Step 2 Test Prep : Packed with high-yield NBME-style questions, our free Qbank is designed to master clinical reasoning.





: Packed with high-yield NBME-style questions, our free Qbank is designed to master clinical reasoning. Integrated Learning and Assessment : Detailed answer explanations accompany every Qbank question and tie directly to OnlineMedEd's video lessons (for paid subscribers) to deepen mastery.





: Detailed answer explanations accompany every Qbank question and tie directly to OnlineMedEd's video lessons (for paid subscribers) to deepen mastery. Mindfulness Sessions : Access to evidence-based resources for focusing, stress management, and resilience building.





: Access to evidence-based resources for focusing, stress management, and resilience building. Student Success Modules : Modules on "Learning How to Learn in Med School" and "Methods for Success" offer strategies for effective concept mastery.





: Modules on "Learning How to Learn in Med School" and "Methods for Success" offer strategies for effective concept mastery. Peer Connection and Support: OnlineMedEd's community offers students the chance to engage with peers who understand their challenges, promoting camaraderie, shared insights, and collective progress.

Early adopters of OnlineMedEd's free clinical Qbank are already seeing significant benefits. "My experience with the question bank was amazing. I really, really loved how my results were presented. Being able to know how well I did and how much extra effort I need to put in per subject and discipline was a huge benefit to me," said Joy Igbinosa, a medical student at Texila American University.

OnlineMedEd is committed to the cause of world-class medical education, and we will continue to work tirelessly to help equip future physicians with exceptional clinical skills and a foundation for personal well-being from the outset. Students can access the clinical Qbank and additional resources for free at www.onlinemeded.com.

*Note: Access to the full library of OnlineMedEd's videos, lessons, and learning content requires a subscription.

About OnlineMedEd

Used by over 300,000 learners in over 190 countries, OnlineMedEd's learning framework is built on a vision to elevate medical education and produce better providers. Our framework delivers a comprehensive, longitudinal medical curriculum via a single unified voice. This differentiated approach enhances the delivery of medical information in a way that optimizes for mastery over memorization, leading to improved outcomes.

Our curriculum is developed by a team of peer educators using a learner-centric design approach, leveraging different learning modalities for their optimal effect. It empowers faculty to focus on high-impact, active learning while freeing students to spend time using what they have learned in practice. For more information, please visit www.onlinemeded.com.

