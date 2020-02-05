OnlineSchoolsCenter Announces Release of The 30 Most Innovative Online Colleges in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com is pleased to announce the release of The 30 Most Innovative Online Colleges in 2020 , which is a revised version of a past ranking and reflects all of the most recent data.

Here you may view the fully updated list, which includes a detailed description of the online school:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/30-innovative-online-colleges/

Distance learning has become an incredibly popular and highly viable way in which to earn a college degree. Online schools need to make their programs user-friendly to adult learners who may not have as much experience using modern technology. The delivery of distance education coursework must reflect all of the high-quality instruction as on-campus curricula and provide innovative approaches to learning in a virtual classroom. The most innovative colleges and universities of 2020 offer online degrees that utilize high-tech, easy-to-use platforms and integrate exciting hands-on learning opportunities.

Each school on this ranking provides innovative online learning resources that make earning a degree at a distance easy and approachable for all students. According to researcher/writer, Rowan Jones, "These thirty online schools represent some of the most prestigious and well-respected colleges and universities in America. Students at any one of these institutions of higher education can expect top-quality and highly innovative coursework that puts the degree directly into their hands."

Below are listed the schools that have made The 30 Most Innovative Online Colleges in 2020:

Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA

Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, IL

Brenau University, Gainesville, GA

Regis University, Denver, CO

University of Minnesota Crookston, Crookston, MN

Southern New Hampshire University, Hooksett, NH

University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago, IL

Florida International University, Miami, FL

South Texas College, McAllen, TX

Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, AZ

University of Illinois Springfield, Springfield, IL

University of Missouri, Columbia, MO

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Brescia University, Owensboro, KY

Fort Hays State University, Hays, KS

Northeastern University, Boston, MA

Bellevue University, Bellevue, NE

Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA

Purdue University Global, Chicago, IL

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, UT

Ohio University, Athens, OH

Boston University, Boston, MA

University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL

Penn State World Campus, University Park, PA

University of Massachusetts Amherst, Amherst, MA

Leland Stanford Junior University, Stanford, CA

Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

The 30 Most Innovative Online Colleges in 2020 were chosen according to strict criteria outlined by OnlineSchoolsCenter.com researcher/writers. A detailed methodology is available on the ranking website. The research/writers of OnlineSchoolsCenter.com collect the most important and relevant data about colleges, universities, and academic resources from the most highly respected sources and provides said information in a simple format that is easy to understand.

