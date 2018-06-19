OnlineSchoolsCenter Announces Their Picks for Top Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Programs for 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of the Top Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Programs of 2018, a comprehensive and up-to-date index of the finest schools offering BSN degrees.

Nursing is perhaps the most popular career path in the nation. Students in this discipline work in the health care field and have the distinct advantage of working in multiple specialties, or changing to a new specialty with ease. These professionals work closely with doctors and patients, and have a particularly strong knowledge of medicine and the human body, as well as bedside manner. Working with other professionals throughout healthcare and medical environments of all kinds, nurses fill an absolutely crucial role in this field.

These 20 online schools represent some of the finest higher education institutions in America. Students in any one of these programs have access to outstanding academic and career resources, faculty members, and advising throughout their careers both in and out of school. Earning a BSN is a highly prudent decision and gives students access to more far reaching areas of the health care field.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "Today, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program is required for students to enter into various specialties within the field, such as plastic surgery or dermatology. Students in these schools will be able to explore the diverse areas of nursing and understand what they want out of their career."

Below we have listed the schools that have made the Top Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Programs of 2018:

  • Ball State UniversityMuncie, IN
  • Western Governors UniversitySalt Lake City, UT
  • University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham, AL
  • Penn State World Campus – University Park, PA
  • University of KentuckyLexington, KY
  • Boise State UniversityBoise, ID
  • University of Texas at TylerTyler, TX
  • Fort Hays State UniversityHays, KS
  • University of Wisconsin OshkoshOshkosh, WI
  • Western Kentucky UniversityBowling Green, KY
  • University of CincinnatiCincinnati, OH
  • University of Rhode IslandKingston, RI
  • North Dakota State UniversityFargo, ND
  • West Texas A&M UniversityCanyon, TX
  • Northern Arizona UniversityFlagstaff, AZ
  • Marian University – Indianapolis, IN
  • Rutgers UniversityBrunswick, NJ
  • University of South CarolinaColumbia, SC
  • University of Illinois at ChicagoChicago, IL
  • University of Texas at ArlingtonArlington, TX

