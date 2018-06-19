OnlineSchoolsCenter Announces Their Picks for Top Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Programs for 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of the Top Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Programs of 2018, a comprehensive and up-to-date index of the finest schools offering BSN degrees.

You may view the list, along with a description of the benefits of each institution, by clicking the link below:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/top-20-online-nursing-degree-programs/

Nursing is perhaps the most popular career path in the nation. Students in this discipline work in the health care field and have the distinct advantage of working in multiple specialties, or changing to a new specialty with ease. These professionals work closely with doctors and patients, and have a particularly strong knowledge of medicine and the human body, as well as bedside manner. Working with other professionals throughout healthcare and medical environments of all kinds, nurses fill an absolutely crucial role in this field.

These 20 online schools represent some of the finest higher education institutions in America. Students in any one of these programs have access to outstanding academic and career resources, faculty members, and advising throughout their careers both in and out of school. Earning a BSN is a highly prudent decision and gives students access to more far reaching areas of the health care field.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "Today, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program is required for students to enter into various specialties within the field, such as plastic surgery or dermatology. Students in these schools will be able to explore the diverse areas of nursing and understand what they want out of their career."

Below we have listed the schools that have made the Top Online Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree Programs of 2018:

Ball State University – Muncie, IN

– Western Governors University – Salt Lake City, UT

– University of Alabama at Birmingham – Birmingham, AL

– Penn State World Campus – University Park, PA

University of Kentucky – Lexington, KY

– Boise State University – Boise, ID

– University of Texas at Tyler – Tyler, TX

– Fort Hays State University – Hays, KS

– University of Wisconsin Oshkosh – Oshkosh, WI

– Western Kentucky University – Bowling Green, KY

– University of Cincinnati – Cincinnati, OH

– University of Rhode Island – Kingston, RI

– North Dakota State University – Fargo, ND

– West Texas A&M University – Canyon, TX

– Northern Arizona University – Flagstaff, AZ

– Marian University – Indianapolis, IN

Rutgers University – Brunswick , NJ

– , NJ University of South Carolina – Columbia, SC

– University of Illinois at Chicago – Chicago, IL

– University of Texas at Arlington – Arlington, TX

Contact:

Rowan Jones

Researcher/Writer

OnlineSchoolsCenter.com

Email: 196986@email4pr.com

Cell: (931) 636-4286

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onlineschoolscenter-announces-their-picks-for-top-online-bachelor-of-science-in-nursing-degree-programs-for-2018-300667864.html

SOURCE OnlineSchoolsCenter.com