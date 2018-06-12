OnlineSchoolsCenter Releases 2018's Top Picks for Master's of International Relations Degree Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of the Top Master's of International Relations Degree Programs of 2018, a comprehensive, up-to-date index of the fifteen finest MIR programs for this year.

You may view the list, along with a description of the benefits of each institution, by clicking the link below:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/top-15-masters-of-international-relations/

A Master in International Relations allows students to enter into a career of diplomacy between different countries and cultures, allowing them to have a professional life immersed in outstanding, international pursuits. As an ambassador for the USA, international relations graduates have the opportunity to travel all over the world to address complex issues with skills in that branch throughout a huge amount of different disciplines. With a graduate degree in this area, students have access to a wide variety of positions of employment.

These fifteen distinctive and preeminent colleges and universities represent some of the finest purveyors of distance education programs in the country. In any one of these programs, graduates will have access to a variety of programs and resources that vastly enhance their hire-ability and professional reputation to enter into a competitive job market. Coursework instills competent theories and methods with which students can approach issues using the practices learned in their program.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "Graduates of any one of these programs have the ability to achieve magnificent career goals across the globe, working with top officials and politicians in America and abroad."

Below we have listed the schools that have made the Top Masters of International Relations Degree Programs for 2018:

St. Mary's University – San Antonio, TX

– Troy University – Troy, AL

– Norwich University – Northfield, VT

– Maine Maritime Academy – Castine, ME

– Webster University – Webster Groves, MO

– American University – Washington, D.C.

– Liberty University – Lynchburg, VA

– Harvard Extension School – Cambridge, MA

Regent University – Virginia Beach, VA

– Virginia International University – Fairfax, VA

– University of Oklahoma – Norman, OK

– American Public University System – Charles Town, WV

Northeastern University – Boston, MA

– Johns Hopkins University – Baltimore, MD

– Georgetown University – Washington, D.C.

These Top Master's of International Relations Degree Programs for 2018 were chosen for several factors that put them ahead of other online graduate programs, due to the: nature of the coursework, degree of thoroughness and complexity of the curriculum, 100% online availability, sufficient financial aid availability, and an education that give students more than just classroom experience. OnlineSchoolsCenter.com is an online web publication that is committed to enhancing the information available to students when choosing an academic institution.

