OnlineSchoolsCenter Reports Top Online Schools for Master's of Health Informatics for 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The editor of OnlineSchoolsCenter.com is pleased to announce the release of the Top 20 Online Schools for Master's of Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020. The ranking provides readers with the twenty finest online colleges and universities offering graduate degrees in health informatics.

You may view the list, along with a description of the benefits of each institution, by clicking the link below:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/top-20-online-schools-for-masters-of-health-informatics-degree-programs/

Health Informatics is a crucial department within any healthcare team/facility that organizes and protects patient information. The recent digitization of all medical records created a considerable demand for well-educated and highly skilled information technology professionals who have an understanding of healthcare language and policies. A master's degree in this field enhances students' knowledge of IT, computer science, and healthcare, and also provides high-level courses in leadership and communication. Graduates are prepared to take on positions that involve more responsibility and a higher wage upon exiting an online master's degree of this nature.

These twenty online colleges and universities represent some of the most prestigious and well-respected schools in the country. Students attending the online Master in Health Informatics degree at any one of these institutions of higher education will receive only the best course content, instruction, and real-world learning opportunities. Each school's curricula utilizes all of the best courses from each applicable department.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "A Master in Healthcare Informatics, or its equivalent, could be the most prudent career choice you could make if you have skills in information technology and an understanding of medical jargon. There is a constant demand for these professionals, the pay-scale is quite comfortable, and earning a degree from one of these twenty online schools will put you ahead of the game!"

Below we have listed the schools that have made the Top 20 Online Schools for Master's of Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020 from 1 to 20:

Northwestern University – Evanston, IL

– University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – Chapel Hill, NC

– Brandeis University – Waltham, MA

– Northeastern University - Boston, MA

- Boston University – Boston, MA

– University of South Florida – Tampa, FL

– University of Cincinnati – Cincinnati, OH

– Drexel University – Philadelphia, PA

– George Mason University – Fairfax, VA

– Michigan Technological University – Houghton, MI

– East Carolina University – Greenville, NC

– University of Massachusetts Lowell – Lowell, MA

– The College of St. Scholastica – Duluth, MN

– University of Illinois at Chicago – Chicago, IL

– Kent State University – Kent, OH

– University of Colorado Denver – Denver, CO

– Regis University – Denver, CO

– Dakota State University – Madison, SD

– Southern New Hampshire University – Hooksett, NH

– National University – San Diego, CA

These Top 20 Online Schools for Master's of Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2020 were selected according to strict criteria set forth by the researcher/writers of OnlineSchoolsCenter.com. The Methodology for this ranking can be found on the article website listed above. Researcher/writers collect the most important and relevant data about online colleges and universities from only the most highly-respected sources and offers their rankings in a simple format that is easy to read. In developing this list, OnlineSchoolsCenter.com ranked the schools from 20 to 1 according to the established restrictions.

