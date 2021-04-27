OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Announces Hidden Gems of the Northwest: 2021 College Edition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com recently released a catalog of the 25 Hidden Gems of the Northwest: 2021 College Edition , which gives readers an in-depth look at largely overlooked colleges in the northwestern United States.

This list is available for perusal by following the link below:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/hidden-gems-northwest/

There are many students studying at all levels living in the Northwest who would prefer to complete their degrees at colleges, universities, and institutions that are quieter or more off-the-beaten-path. Many such schools offer exceedingly high-quality resources, beautiful campuses, and exciting campus culture. It is easy to fall in love with one place because of reasons A, B, and C, but, despite their state of residence, applicants have a much larger plethora of options available to them that may provide exactly what they're looking for! Some opportunities might be right under their nose, and this list is designed as a guide to just that.

All of the schools on this ranking are incredibly high-quality educational institutions. Each provides a unique experience, and many have histories that are centuries long. Enrollees at any one of these 25 Hidden Gems of the Northwest are guaranteed to find an exhilarating academic pathway that provides much more than just a degree. The list includes three or four schools from each state in the Northwest and is listed alphabetically by state.

According to lead researcher-writer Rowan Jones, "Having attended one of the schools from this series of hidden gems, I can tell you with complete certainty that learning at a small school and on a beautiful campus is an experience that is like none other."

Below we have listed the schools that have made the 25 Hidden Gems of the Northwest: 2021 College Edition:

University of Alaska Southeast - Juneau , AK

, AK Alaska Pacific University - Anchorage, AK

- Alaska Career College - Anchorage, AK

Iḷisaġvik College - Barrow, AK

Northwest Nazarene University - Nampa, ID

Lewis-Clark State College - Lewiston, ID

- The College of Idaho - Caldwell, ID

- College of Eastern Idaho - Idaho Falls, ID

- Rocky Mountain College - Billings, MT

- Carroll College - Helena, MT

Montana Technological University - Butte, MT

Flathead Valley Community College - Kalispell, MT

- Willamette University - Salem, OR

- Eastern Oregon University - La Grande, OR

- Linfield University - McMinnville, OR

Pacific University - Forest Grove, OR

- Central Washington University - Ellensburg, WA

- Whitman College - Walla Walla, WA

- University of Puget Sounds - Tacoma, WA

Whitworth University - Spokane, WA

Digipen Institute of Technology - Redmond, WA

- Casper College - Casper, WY

- Eastern Wyoming College - Torrington, WY

- Sheridan College - Sheridan , WU

- , WU Laramie County Community College - Cheyenne, WY

These 25 Hidden Gems of the Northwest: 2021 College Edition were chosen for multiple factors, which included: the average annual size of the enrolled student body, extremely high-quality academic programs that provide more than just a classroom education, a campus that offers multiple opportunities for extracurricular activities and inclusivity, and a vibrant campus culture. The information on this OnlineSchoolsCenter.com index is designed to give readers a simple and easy-to-read introduction to the schools and their facilities and links to visit the school websites.

Contact:

Rowan Jones

Researcher/Writer

OnlineSchoolsCenter.com

Email: [email protected]

Cell: (931) 636-4286

SOURCE OnlineSchoolsCenter.com