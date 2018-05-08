OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Announces Top 16 Online Schools for Interior Design for 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com, has released a 2018 list of 16 top schools offering online programs in Interior Design. In gathering data from numerous websites the criteria for this list are reputation and, primarily, programs that can be completed completely online. Interior Design programs are designed to allow graduates immediate entry into the many areas of interior design or to go on for further studies. The schools in this list are presented in no particular order.

Interior design professionals engage in a series of complex tasks in their profession, and must have a clear understanding of many different areas. These include historical design, colors and textures, ergonomics, environmental psychology, specific technologies, and more. These professionals must have skills in research, theory, communication, and business, and must be able to constructively and ethically work with a team. The Bureau of Labor Statistics states that interior designers earn an annual salary of about $50,000/yr, and have predicted the demand for interior designers to grow about 4% over the next 8-10 years.

According to writer and researcher, Jared Goff, "An impressive array of colleges, universities and institutes are offering online programs in Interior Design in 2018. From undergraduate certificates to master's degrees, this year offers students many excellent options in high quality, online instruction in Interior Design. Innovative online formats make these programs accessible to potential students from all walks and phases of life, while maintaining the academic quality expected in on-campus degree programs."

The list of 16 includes:

New York School of Interior Design, New York, NY

Ball State University, Muncie, IN

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE

Chatham University, Pittsburgh, PA

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

Samford University, Birmingham, AL

Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches, TX

Brenau University, Gainesville, GA

Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, GA

University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, WI

The New School-Parsons School of Design, New York, NY

Academy of Art University, San Francisco, CA

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, Lakewood, CO

Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Florida State College-Jacksonville, Jacksonville, FL

Penn Foster College, Scottsdale, AZ

OnlineSchoolsCenter.com reviews publicly available data and then produces independent ranking assessments of various educational programs and college facilities as well as student guides and resources. The mission of Online Schools Center is to be a vital resource for potential students making one of the most important decisions of their lives. Online Schools Center recognizes that no ranking system is perfect, and recommends that their ratings be used only as a general guide for choosing a quality school.

