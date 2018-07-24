OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Names Colleges With Champion Debate Teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of Colleges with Champion Debate Teams, a comprehensive index of the finest debate teams from colleges around the nation.

You may view the list by clicking the link below.

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/colleges-with-champion-debate-teams/

College-level speech and debate teams attract students from all walks and majors, bringing together a rich and diverse set of individuals who engage in the awesome power of critical thinking and argumentation. Joining a club of this variety gives an individual a highly sharpened understanding of communication and language, which are incredibly useful skills no matter what profession they are pursuing.

"These colleges and universities represent some of the finest and most prestigious academic institutions in the nation, all of which maintain and passionately support their prominent speech and debate teams," according to head writer, Rowan Jones. "Students involved in this type of club often see their scholastic performance enhance, and they will often go on to enter into law and med schools as well as impressive positions of employment."

Not only do students reap the cognitive and social benefits of joining a speech and debate team, but they also get the opportunity to travel the country and the world to join other teams in heated competition and win awards! Prior experience is not usually required when joining a speech and debate team, and the experience takes students to extraordinary heights of knowledge and wisdom.

Below we have listed the schools that have made Colleges with Champion Debate Teams:

Harvard University – Harvard College Debating Union

Georgetown University – Georgetown Parliamentary Debate Team

Cornell University – Cornell Speech & Debate Society

Brandis University – Brandeis Academic Debate and Speech Society

University of California, Berkeley – Cal Debate

Yale University – Yale Debate Association

Emory University – Barkley Forum for Debate, Deliberation, and Dialogue

Boston College – Fulton Debating Society

Brown University – The Brown Debating Union

Bates College – Brooks Quimby Debate Council

Rutgers University – Rutgers University Debate Union

Baylor University – Glenn R. Capp Debate Forum

University of Chicago – Chicago Debate Society

Wake Forest University – Wake Debate

Dartmouth University – Dartmouth Forensic Union

University of Kansas – KU Debate

University Southern California – USC Trojan Debate Squad

University of Missouri – Kansas City – UMKC Debate

College of William & Mary – William & Mary Debate Society

Duke University – Duke University Debating Society

