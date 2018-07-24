OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Names Colleges With Champion Debate Teams
Aug 29, 2018, 08:36 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of Colleges with Champion Debate Teams, a comprehensive index of the finest debate teams from colleges around the nation.
College-level speech and debate teams attract students from all walks and majors, bringing together a rich and diverse set of individuals who engage in the awesome power of critical thinking and argumentation. Joining a club of this variety gives an individual a highly sharpened understanding of communication and language, which are incredibly useful skills no matter what profession they are pursuing.
"These colleges and universities represent some of the finest and most prestigious academic institutions in the nation, all of which maintain and passionately support their prominent speech and debate teams," according to head writer, Rowan Jones. "Students involved in this type of club often see their scholastic performance enhance, and they will often go on to enter into law and med schools as well as impressive positions of employment."
Not only do students reap the cognitive and social benefits of joining a speech and debate team, but they also get the opportunity to travel the country and the world to join other teams in heated competition and win awards! Prior experience is not usually required when joining a speech and debate team, and the experience takes students to extraordinary heights of knowledge and wisdom.
Harvard University – Harvard College Debating Union
Georgetown University – Georgetown Parliamentary Debate Team
Cornell University – Cornell Speech & Debate Society
Brandis University – Brandeis Academic Debate and Speech Society
University of California, Berkeley – Cal Debate
Yale University – Yale Debate Association
Emory University – Barkley Forum for Debate, Deliberation, and Dialogue
Boston College – Fulton Debating Society
Brown University – The Brown Debating Union
Bates College – Brooks Quimby Debate Council
Rutgers University – Rutgers University Debate Union
Baylor University – Glenn R. Capp Debate Forum
University of Chicago – Chicago Debate Society
Wake Forest University – Wake Debate
Dartmouth University – Dartmouth Forensic Union
University of Kansas – KU Debate
University Southern California – USC Trojan Debate Squad
University of Missouri – Kansas City – UMKC Debate
College of William & Mary – William & Mary Debate Society
Duke University – Duke University Debating Society
The editors of OnlineSchoolsCenter.com collect the most important and relevant data about colleges, universities, and campus facilities form various highly respected sources and offer them in a simple format that is easy to understand.
