OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Names Colleges With Champion Debate Teams

Aug 29, 2018

OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of Colleges with Champion Debate Teams, a comprehensive index of the finest debate teams from colleges around the nation.

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/colleges-with-champion-debate-teams/

College-level speech and debate teams attract students from all walks and majors, bringing together a rich and diverse set of individuals who engage in the awesome power of critical thinking and argumentation. Joining a club of this variety gives an individual a highly sharpened understanding of communication and language, which are incredibly useful skills no matter what profession they are pursuing.

"These colleges and universities represent some of the finest and most prestigious academic institutions in the nation, all of which maintain and passionately support their prominent speech and debate teams," according to head writer, Rowan Jones. "Students involved in this type of club often see their scholastic performance enhance, and they will often go on to enter into law and med schools as well as impressive positions of employment."

Not only do students reap the cognitive and social benefits of joining a speech and debate team, but they also get the opportunity to travel the country and the world to join other teams in heated competition and win awards! Prior experience is not usually required when joining a speech and debate team, and the experience takes students to extraordinary heights of knowledge and wisdom.

Below we have listed the schools that have made Colleges with Champion Debate Teams:

        Harvard University – Harvard College Debating Union

        Georgetown University – Georgetown Parliamentary Debate Team

        Cornell University – Cornell Speech & Debate Society

        Brandis University – Brandeis Academic Debate and Speech Society

        University of California, Berkeley – Cal Debate

        Yale University – Yale Debate Association

        Emory University – Barkley Forum for Debate, Deliberation, and Dialogue

        Boston College – Fulton Debating Society

        Brown University – The Brown Debating Union

        Bates College – Brooks Quimby Debate Council

        Rutgers UniversityRutgers University Debate Union

        Baylor University – Glenn R. Capp Debate Forum

        University of Chicago – Chicago Debate Society

        Wake Forest University – Wake Debate

        Dartmouth University – Dartmouth Forensic Union

        University of Kansas – KU Debate

        University Southern California – USC Trojan Debate Squad

        University of MissouriKansas City – UMKC Debate

        College of William & Mary – William & Mary Debate Society

        Duke UniversityDuke University Debating Society

The editors of OnlineSchoolsCenter.com collect the most important and relevant data about colleges, universities, and campus facilities form various highly respected sources and offer them in a simple format that is easy to understand.

