OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Releases The 30 Most Technologically Savvy Online Schools in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com is pleased to announce the release of their ranking of The 30 Most Technologically Savvy Online Schools in 2020. This catalog contains all of the online colleges and universities with the finest and most high-tech academic resources.

You may view the ranking by following the link below:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/the-30-most-technologically-savvy-online-schools/

Adult learners who have numerous professional and personal responsibilities might be on the lookout for online schools offering the best, most up-to-date, and easy to use applications in education. That way, they do not have to concern themselves with learning to use online resources before diving into their degree or certificate program. It is pivotal that educational platforms are simple, direct, and offer opportunities to engage in a virtual classroom experience, post assignments, stay in contact with professors and advisors, and take advantage of all the same resources as on-campus students. These thirty online schools supply just that and more!

The colleges and universities represented in this ranking are some of the most popular in the United States. Students at any one of these thirty institutions of higher education are supplied with impressive technological applications to support their academic experience, no matter their educational level or major. These innovative schools strive to provide their students with a smooth, enriching, and exciting education that is both flexible and challenging.

According to lead researcher and writer, "These excellent schools not only provide outstanding online learning platforms, but there are tutors, advisors, and other such support services available at all times at each one of these colleges and universities. Applicants searching for top-level, high-tech online programs should look no further."

These are the schools that have made The 30 Most Technologically Savvy Online Schools in 2020:

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Daytona Beach, FL

– Wilmington University – New Castle, DE

University – Columbia University – New York City , NY

– , NY New York University – New York City , NY

– , NY University of Wisconsin-Platteville – Platteville, WI

– Regent University – Virginia Beach, VA

– University of Denver – Denver, CO

– St. John's University – New York City , NY

– , NY East Carolina University – Greenville, NC

– Western Carolina University – Cullowhee, NC

– Northern Illinois University – DeKalb, IL

– Washington State University – Pullman, WA

– Westfield State University – Westfield, MA

University of Southern California – Los Angeles, CA

– Sam Houston State University – Huntsville, TX

– University of California, Los Angeles – Los Angeles, CA

– Drexel University – Philadelphia, PA

– Wright State University – Dayton, OH

– Central Michigan University – Mount Pleasant, MI

– Pace University – New York City , NY

– , NY SUNY Delhi – Delhi , NU

– , NU McKendree University – Lebanon, IL

Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ

– Boston University – Boston, MA

– Utah State University – Logan, UT

– Fort Hays State University – Hays, KS

– Johns Hopkins University – Baltimore, MD

– University of Bridgeport – Bridgeport, CT

– University of Texas at Brownsville – Brownsville, TX

– The George Washington University – Washington, D.C.

The 30 Most Technologically Savvy Online Schools were chosen according to the limitations and standards set forth by the researcher/writers of OnlineSchoolsCenter.com, all of which can be found on the ranking webpage. For more information about our selection of schools, please visit the Methodology Section at OnlineSchoolsCenter.com. The researcher/writers collect important and relevant data about online colleges and universities from only the most highly respected resources. OnlineSchoolsCenter.com is an online web publication that enhances the information available to students when choosing an academic institution.

