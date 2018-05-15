OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Releases Top 30 Bachelor's Degrees in Human Services for 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com, has released a 2018 list of 30 online Bachelor's degrees in Human Services. In gathering data from numerous websites the criteria for this list are reputation and, primarily, degrees that can be earned completely online. The Bachelor's degree in Human Services is designed to allow graduates immediate entry into the field of human services or to go on for further studies. The list of top 30 online Bachelor's degree programs is presented in no particular order.
Human services professionals are deeply interested in helping others. To this end, Human Services degree programs prepare students with a broad base of interdisciplinary and specialized knowledge that has been tested and perfected in real-life experience and practice. Human services professionals focus upon helping improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities by anticipating and responding to community needs. Career prospects in this field are excellent with the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting rapid growth in the field (16%) over the next eight years.
According to researcher, Jared Goff, "Through researching the number and availability in 2018 of online Human Services Bachelor's degree programs, it became clear that there are many excellent online degree programs designed for non-traditional students that don't require a major lifestyle upheaval. Institutes of higher education are making online Human Services degrees available in innovative online formats that greatly increase accessibility to potential students from all walks and phases of life, which maintain the academic quality expected in on-campus degree programs."
The list of 30 examples includes:
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Oshkosh, Wisconsin
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Massachusetts
University of Alabama-Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama
University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina
Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Waxahachie, Texas
St. Joseph's College, Brooklyn, New York
University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
Letourneau University, Longview, Texas
Southern Wesleyan University, Central, South Carolina
Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington
Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado
Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana
Drury University, Springfield, Missouri
Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina
Elizabethtown College, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania
Central Washington University, Ellensburg, Washington
Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia
Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas
Northwestern State University of Louisiana, Natchitoches, Louisiana
Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
California Baptist University, Riverside, California
Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona
Quincy University, Quincy, Illinois
Judson University, Elgin, Illinois
Shorter University, Rome, Georgia
University of Maine-Augusta, Augusta, Maine
Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts
St. Mary of the Woods College, St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana
East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee
National Louis University, Chicago, Illinois
