OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Releases Top 30 Bachelor's Degrees in Human Services for 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com, has released a 2018 list of 30 online Bachelor's degrees in Human Services. In gathering data from numerous websites the criteria for this list are reputation and, primarily, degrees that can be earned completely online. The Bachelor's degree in Human Services is designed to allow graduates immediate entry into the field of human services or to go on for further studies. The list of top 30 online Bachelor's degree programs is presented in no particular order.

The ranking can be viewed here:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/top-online-bachelors-human-services/

Human services professionals are deeply interested in helping others. To this end, Human Services degree programs prepare students with a broad base of interdisciplinary and specialized knowledge that has been tested and perfected in real-life experience and practice. Human services professionals focus upon helping improve the quality of life for individuals, families and communities by anticipating and responding to community needs. Career prospects in this field are excellent with the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting rapid growth in the field (16%) over the next eight years.

According to researcher, Jared Goff, "Through researching the number and availability in 2018 of online Human Services Bachelor's degree programs, it became clear that there are many excellent online degree programs designed for non-traditional students that don't require a major lifestyle upheaval. Institutes of higher education are making online Human Services degrees available in innovative online formats that greatly increase accessibility to potential students from all walks and phases of life, which maintain the academic quality expected in on-campus degree programs."

The list of 30 examples includes:

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Oshkosh, Wisconsin

University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Massachusetts

University of Alabama-Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama

University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina

Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Waxahachie, Texas

St. Joseph's College, Brooklyn, New York

University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio

Letourneau University, Longview, Texas

Southern Wesleyan University, Central, South Carolina

Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado

Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana

Drury University, Springfield, Missouri

Anderson University, Anderson, South Carolina

Elizabethtown College, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania

Central Washington University, Ellensburg, Washington

Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia

Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas

Northwestern State University of Louisiana, Natchitoches, Louisiana

Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

California Baptist University, Riverside, California

Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona

Quincy University, Quincy, Illinois

Judson University, Elgin, Illinois

Shorter University, Rome, Georgia

University of Maine-Augusta, Augusta, Maine

Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts

St. Mary of the Woods College, St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana

East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee

National Louis University, Chicago, Illinois

