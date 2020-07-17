Onlive Server Launched France VPS Server Hosting with More Advanced Cloud VPS Controls

GHAZIABAD, India, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you need France VPS hosting that is KVM hypervisor architecture for your business purpose, your resources will never share with others one. This will surely improve the security. You will get the full root control over your website so that you can do the modification. Also get the root password and Administrative Passwords, which includes custom (Cloud Control Panel) software options and hardware configuration.



Why Choose the France based Cheap VPS Server Hosting?



Network Uptime 99.9 Percent

DDoS Security

Install Multiple Application

Self-Shut-down

VPS Configuration

High connection speed

Less risk of malicious threat

24*7 Technical support service

OS Reinstall

Choose the Operating Systems such as CentOs, Debian, Ubuntu, and multiple Windows version 2016, 2008r2, and 2012r2



Secure VPS Server from France:



There are several different ways to make it as safe as possible to your Windows and Linux VPS hosting. Their data center location is Roubaix, France. You probably want to take the essential steps, and it can work. Therefore, all appropriate measures are crucial. The most critical step in protecting your Cheap VPS hosting is disabling root logins. Changing the login is very difficult in VPS framework.



Watch VPS Video:



https://youtu.be/0ejJI7M0Bak



Basic Advantage:



Managed VPS Hosting services are more supportive to the customers, more flexible about content and network activities. Check Bandwidth Uses from Cloud Control Panel as well as use VNC Console. France VPS server is also fully confidential, without any client identification information.



Select The Best VPS Services in France:



France based Windows VPS service is well established firms have more reliable and stable services than new firms. However, the business is the highest chance of survival in financial crises because of its large number of customers.



Low-priced VPS servers in France:



VPS Hosting is provide high operating speed, and excellent performance. You can use cheap France VPS based on OpenVZ virtualization to select any operating system featuring. You can use SSD VPS Hosting with root access is provided to a virtual server. You can also Start/Stop/Restart and perform various VPS tasks with just a click of a button.



Server Configured On the Hosting Platform:



Management of files, a protocol for file transfer, OS reinstall such as CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian and Windows Server 2008 to 2019 and Custom OS too. Also get the authority to change Host Name, change Main IP, Reboot, Start, Suspend or Unsuspend the server



Media Contact:

Onlive Server Pvt Ltd

Skype - Onliveinfotech

Call - +91 999 05 07737

09990507737



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12830532



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Onlive Server