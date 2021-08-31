OnLogic Details Global Growth, Unveils Plans for New High Tech Facility in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To accommodate their continued growth, global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and Internet of Things solution provider, OnLogic ( www.onlogic.com ), has unveiled plans to build a new 125,000 square foot global headquarters in South Burlington's Technology Park. The company has outgrown their current 36,000 square foot high tech facility in Meadowlands Park, which was previously expanded in 2014.

"When we expanded the current building in Vermont, we expected it to sustain our growth for at least 10 years, but we've scaled at a faster rate than even we anticipated," says OnLogic Co-Founder and Executive Chair Roland Groeneveld. "The new facility will accommodate our growing production needs while also providing our Vermont-based team with an environment that will foster continued innovation."

The planned $50 Million project will house manufacturing, warehousing, testing facilities and all other business operations to support the production of the company's small form factor, industrial computers . Energy management and sustainability are integral to the design, with items like rooftop solar arrays and EV charging stations being considered during this planning stage. The site will also be pedestrian and bike friendly, with access to neighboring walking trails. Exterior design is currently underway, to be followed by permitting and interior design details. The company hopes to break ground in the first half of 2022.

"The state of Vermont has been incredibly supportive of our business and our team, and this expansion wouldn't be possible without them," says OnLogic Co-Founder and Vice Chair Lisa Groeneveld. "As a global technology company, we could be based anywhere, but we've chosen to grow here in Vermont because we love it here and it's our home."

In addition to the new facility in Vermont, OnLogic will soon open an office in Cary, North Carolina, where the company has already begun rapidly adding team members.

In line with the US expansion, the company also has plans to double the size of their European office this year, having seen that site more than triple their revenue over the last 5 years. OnLogic is also significantly growing their Engineering and Supply Chain teams in Malaysia and Taiwan.

This year, for the eleventh time, OnLogic was presented with a Vermont Business Growth Award, recognizing their year-over-year growth, an accomplishment that company leaders attribute to their entire global team.

"The recent local recognition wouldn't be possible without the incredible group of individuals all over the world who create an exceptional customer experience and products every single day," said OnLogic CEO, Sean Larkin. "From making sure our team members were cared for during the pandemic, and that communications remained effective during periods of remote and hybrid work, to staying on top of global supply challenges, our team is amazing, and is the reason we're planning for continued growth."

As part of their growth strategy, OnLogic also announced that former company President Sean Larkin has moved into the role of CEO. Co-Founder and former CEO, Roland Groeneveld, now serves as the company's Executive Chair along with Co-Founder and Vice Chair Lisa Groeneveld. Mr. Groeneveld continues to be highly involved in the company's product development strategy, while Mrs. Groeneveld leads external business relations as part of the Intel® Channel Board of Advisors and ongoing involvement with a number of Vermont organizations, including the Boards of Mascoma Bank and The Center for Women & Enterprise.

OnLogic is currently hiring for a wide range of positions across their global locations, and was recently highlighted as the Best Place to Work in Vermont by Vermont Business Magazine. More information is available by visiting www.onlogic.com/careers .

About OnLogic:

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at onlogic.com/company or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic .

SOURCE OnLogic

