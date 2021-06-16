OnLogic Named Best Place To Work In Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnLogic (www.onlogic.com) is proud to announce that it has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Vermont among medium sized businesses for 2021. The award was presented at a ceremony hosted by Vermont Business Magazine on Thursday, June 10th which honored all 50 finalists who made the annual list and revealed the full rankings for small, medium and large sized businesses.

"We are, of course, incredibly proud to be awarded the distinction of the best business to work for in Vermont," said OnLogic President, Sean Larkin. "What makes it truly special is that the final rankings were determined by input from our team. OnLogic was founded with a clear set of core values 18 years ago, and it's both rewarding and humbling for all of us to see the result, not only in the form of this award, but also in the day to day interactions and passion of our growing team."

Companies throughout Vermont completed a two-part survey process to determine the best places to work in the state. The first part evaluates each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, and made up 25% of a company's final score. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the actual experience, and makes up 75% of the evaluation total. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final rankings, which were broken down into three categories: Small Businesses (15-99 employees), Medium Businesses (100-249 employees) and Large Businesses (250+ employees).

The awards program, which was created in 2006, is presented in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, Vermont State Council, the Vermont Department of Economic Development and Best Companies Group.

More information about the awards, including the full list of finalists and winners, can be found at www.vermontbiz.com/news/2021/june/10/rankings-released-50-businesses-named-best-places-work-vermont-2021 . More information about OnLogic, including details about their open positions, is available at www.onlogic.com/careers .

About OnLogic

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia.





