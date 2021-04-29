OnLogic Recognized As Intel 2021 US Channel Partner of the Year

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnLogic ( onlogic.com ), global manufacturer of industrial and rugged computers, has been named as an Intel® Partner of the Year during the Intel Partner Connect 2021 virtual conference. This honor was earned by driving innovation through incorporating the latest Intel CPUs into their fanless computers, which provide enhanced reliability to customers. The title of Intel "US Partner of the Year" is awarded to companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, integration and technology deployment to accelerate innovation, growth and go-to-market strategies according to the recent announcement by Intel .

"Innovation is one of OnLogic's core values, and one we very much share with our partners at Intel," said Lisa Groeneveld, OnLogic Co-Founder and Board Chair. "Our team is driven to create the very best technology solutions for both the challenges of today, and those that have yet to present themselves. We are inspired by the honor of being named an Intel US Partner of the Year and see it as a reflection of our commitment to our partners and customers driving the future of technology."

As an Intel partner, OnLogic works closely with Intel, beginning with system design, to incorporate their latest technology into OnLogic industrial and rugged computers in the most effective way for OnLogic's wide range of IoT, edge and Industry 4.0 computing clients. This includes the 10th Generation Intel powered Helix Series and the forthcoming Helix 300 and Karbon 400 Series , powered by 11th Generation Intel processors (formerly called Elkhart Lake). The combination of next generation Intel processing, with OnLogic's passive cooling and industrial system design, ensures the requirements of industrial automation, AI, and machine vision applications are met, with the ability to support future functionality.

"Our partners are capitalizing on fast-growing opportunities, from AI to 5G and edge, to bring forward technological innovation that spans the globe. The partner awards demonstrate our appreciation of the continued collaboration with partners to deliver world-changing technology together," said Greg Ernst, Intel vice president in the Sales and Marketing Group and general manager of US Sales.

More information about how OnLogic incorporates Intel technology into their computer solutions can be found by visiting www.onlogic.com . Details about how OnLogic works with partners to make it possible is available at www.onlogic.com/markets/partners/ .

About OnLogic: OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Fueled by a unique, direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design, and a powerful online platform, OnLogic produces computers designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. Learn more about how OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas at www.onlogic.com or on Twitter @OnLogic.

SOURCE OnLogic