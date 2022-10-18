Only 1 Woman for Every 3 Men Are Mentioned in K-12 Standards, and HerStory: The Board Game Wants to Change This

120 remarkable women are featured, including Jane Goodall, Mae Jemison, Junko Tabei, Dolly Parton, Malala, and Frida

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Underdog Games, makers of Trekking the National Parks, announces its latest board game today, HerStory. HerStory is a family-friendly game, featuring 120 iconic women of history. The game launches on Amazon this week.

In HerStory, you're an acclaimed author, writing a book to tell the stories of remarkable women in history. Along the way, you'll uncover special advantages and powers, all while learning about these iconic women. It's a beginner-friendly, engine-building game both kids and adults can play. The 120 historic women are featured in beautiful, original artwork from artist Eunice Adeyi.

Fewer than 11 percent of K-12 textbook references are devoted to specific women (Whyy.org / PBS), and 53% of mentions of women's history fall within the context of domestic roles (Smithsonian).

By introducing players to women who helped shape our world, HerStory seeks to remind everyone that they too can make history. Of the 120 women in the game, 53% are non-white, and roughly 70% are lesser known. In addition, more than 20 women were involved in the making of this game.

A portion of all proceeds for this game will be donated to the Malala Fund to help educate girls around the world.

The Details

Player Count: 2-5

Ages: 8+

Time to Play: 20-60 minutes

Price: $50

Available: On Amazon and independent game stores

About Underdog Games

Underdog inspires curiosity through games and always donates at least 1% of their profits back to great organizations around the world. Learn more about HerStory on the HerStory the Game website.

We are available for interviews and virtual play testing. We also have a limited number of games to send out to try for yourself. Please contact us for more details!

