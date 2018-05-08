Only 12% of U.S. Adults Know the Most Common Symptoms of Sepsis, a Life-Threatening Condition that Takes a Life Every 2 Minutes

Mortality from sepsis, the body's life-threatening reaction to an infection, increases by as much as 8% for every hour that treatment is delayed. As many as 80% of sepsis deaths could be prevented with rapid diagnosis and treatment. Yet while 3 in 4 people strongly agree it's important to respond urgently to signs of a stroke, only half would do the same for signs of sepsis – despite it being twice as common and deadly as stroke. That's why Sepsis Alliance created It's About TIME™.

It's About TIME™ is a national initiative to drive broader sepsis awareness and emphasize the urgent need to seek treatment when there are signs and symptoms of sepsis. TIME is an easy to remember acronym of the key signs and symptoms to look out for:

T emperature – Higher or lower than normal

emperature – Higher or lower than normal I nfection – May have signs and symptoms of an infection

nfection – May have signs and symptoms of an infection M ental decline – Confused, sleepy, difficult to rouse

ental decline – Confused, sleepy, difficult to rouse Extremely ill – "I feel like I might die," severe pain or discomfort

"We are very proud of the work Sepsis Alliance has done to increase awareness, reaching 16 million more adults in the span of a year," said Thomas Heymann, President and Executive Director of Sepsis Alliance. "But our work isn't done. The It's About TIME™ initiative will not only help us reach increased awareness of sepsis, but also increased knowledge of the signs and symptoms so people know when to seek medical attention."

Sepsis Alliance has partnered with 11-year-old Angelica Hale, America's Got Talent finalist and sepsis survivor, to spread awareness of this initiative.

On September 13th, Angelica will receive the Erin Kay Flatley Spirit Award at the 7th Annual Sepsis Heroes gala. This award recognizes Angelica for using her voice, as a Sepsis Celebrity Advocate, to help raise awareness of this deadly illness. At the gala, Angelica will perform an original new song "No Time to Waste," an anthem she wrote that embodies her experience surviving sepsis.

"It was such an amazing experience to write and record my new song and knowing that it was about my personal journey surviving sepsis made it so much more special," said Angelica. "Music helped pull me through my time in the hospital and helped me to recover. I want this anthem to help others make it through difficult times in their lives."

To learn more about sepsis and the It's About TIME™ national initiative, visit www.SepsisItsAboutTime.org. The 2018 Sepsis Awareness survey results can be found at https://www.sepsis.org/2018-sepsis-awareness-survey/.

