Only 20% of Gen Z are Saving for Retirement, TIAA Institute Study Finds

Gen Z struggles to associate retirement with the financial freedom they want due to rising living costs and a lack of reliable financial advice.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike their parents, Gen Z is growing up with access to an abundance of financial knowledge, and while they desire independence, they struggle to associate retirement with financial freedom due to rising costs, lack of reliable financial advice and other priorities. These challenges make the path toward growing wealth difficult, according to a new report from the TIAA Institute.

From Gap Years to Golden Years: A look at Gen Z's current thinking about retirement reveals the leading reason Gen Z (ages 18-24) lack retirement savings is because they don't know where to begin (35%). As a result, only 20% of the Gen Z population is saving for retirement.

"The traditional path to retirement is simply not compelling to most in Gen Z. They want financial freedom now so they can take professional breaks, travel, and pay the bills," said Kourtney Gibson, TIAA's chief institutional client officer. "The TIAA Institute's findings underscore the need to help those currently early in their career prepare for the future with professional advice and planning that links financial basics and saving with freedom for fun. For many Gen Z individuals, employer-provided plans can be the first step to get them on the right path to financial security."

Retirement will look a lot different for Gen Z.

A growing number of Gen Z say they don't expect to ever retire – at least in the traditional sense. Major steps in Gen Z's financial future, from paying for school to paying a mortgage, are increasingly feeling out of reach, making retirement seem like a lower priority. In short, the traditional path to retirement isn't compelling to Gen Z.

"Only 1 in 5 Gen Z's are saving for retirement. The biggest reason being they simply "don't know where to start." As an industry we need to reimagine how we educate Gen Z on the importance of retirement savings, and how a secure retirement ultimately leads to financial freedom and flexibility," said Micky Onvural, chief marketing and communications officer at TIAA.

One prescriptive path from education to retirement is insufficient to accommodate the breadth of diversity of Gen Z's work-life scenarios. They demand choice.

Gen Z relies on parents, social influencers, for financial advice.

Parents are an overwhelmingly popular source of financial insight for 61% of Gen Z respondents. Further, 65% said they follow financial institutions, financial advisors, financial content creators (i.e., finfluencers) or personal contacts in finance on social media. One-third (33%) follow finfluencers to delve deeper into their financial education.

First-generation students, those who are the first in their immediate family (parents or guardians) to receive a formal secondary education, rely on parents at a lower rate than their counterparts for financial guidance and information and go to other sources at higher rates.

There are also countless platforms available to help Gen Z manage their money. This has led to a large divide in use across brands. There's no clear winner when it comes to money management.

As more Gen Z's enter the workforce, employers play a vital role in enabling their employees to get on a strong financial path through access to professional financial planning services and retirement plans.

Rising costs of living, inflation, pushes Gen Z to prioritize daily spending.

Today, more than half (51%) of the average Gen Z monthly budget is spent on housing. The drain on their income to cover daily expenses impacts their financial confidence and reduces their ability to save for the future or plan for retirement.

As Gen Z is impacted more by inflation than previous generations, they're forced to choose between "save now" or "spend now" mentalities. Thirty percent of Gen Z respondents say they prioritize saving, versus 20% who prioritize spending now, leaving the remaining 50% undecided about how best to manage their finances.

When asked what they're saving for most, 19% of Gen Z's said travel, followed closely by building up savings for living expenses like housing (17%) and transportation (18%). Only 9% are saving most for emergencies and retirement, respectively.

Despite pressures, Gen Z still wants to save.

Younger workers are charting new paths toward financial freedom as they work to balance priorities. More than half (52%) of Gen Z's use savings accounts to store their funds.

For respondents who reported that they are saving for retirement, 66% said they are saving through 401(k)s—the most common path. Notably, between the ages of 22 and 23, there was a 10% jump in Gen Z's saving for retirement, which aligns with when most are graduating college and getting their first full-time jobs, indicating that they're trying to start saving early in their careers.

While we know the role of employers in enabling Gen Z's to jump-start retirement savings is critical, many workers still don't have access to retirement plans through their employers. By increasing access to retirement plans, and implementing thoughtful solutions that understand Gen Z's mindset, retirement planning can be embraced by a generation that is redefining retirement readiness.

