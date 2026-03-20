Only $200 in the Budget? These Three High-Value Tools Can Still Help Refresh Your Home

HOUSTON, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring brings a long list of home projects, from small repairs and fresh coats of paint to yard work that has piled up over the winter. For many homeowners, the challenge is not just deciding what to tackle first, but finding tools that can make a visible difference without stretching the budget too far.

This season, VEVOR is spotlighting three practical tools for repair, painting, and outdoor maintenance — helping homeowners take on a wide range of home-refresh tasks with solid performance and everyday value.

VEVOR 1/2" Drive Impact Socket Set VEVOR Stand Airless Paint Sprayer VEVOR Multi-Functional Trimming Tools

A Socket Set Built for Everyday Repair Jobs

For garage fixes, auto maintenance, and other hands-on repair work, the VEVOR 1/2" Drive Impact Socket Set offers a broad combination of strength, range, and convenience.

Built to last, the 65-piece set is crafted from rugged Cr-V industrial-grade alloy steel, giving homeowners more confidence when tackling stubborn bolts, garage fixes, and routine auto repairs. Its hexagonal drive design helps reduce pressure on fasteners during impact, helping minimize wear while lowering the risk of rounding or stripping bolts. Laser-etched and rolled size markings also make it easier to find the right socket quickly, even in low-light conditions.

The set includes both deep and standard sockets in SAE and metric sizes, along with extension bars, adapters, and a 72-tooth ratchet wrench. Packed in a portable plastic toolbox, it gives users a practical way to stay organized while moving between repair jobs.

Whether it is tightening hardware in the garage, handling auto maintenance, or tackling routine fixes around the house, that kind of range makes the socket set a practical starting point for homeowners.

A Faster Way to Refresh Walls, Furniture, and Fences

Painting is one of the most direct ways to make a home look newer, cleaner, and better maintained. The VEVOR Stand Airless Paint Sprayer is designed to help homeowners handle medium to large painting projects more efficiently.

Powered by a 750W motor, the sprayer can deliver up to 3000 psi with a maximum flow rate of 1.2 liters per minute. According to VEVOR, it is up to five times faster than rolling and 12 times faster than brushing. Fan-shaped atomization technology is designed to support a fine, even painting effect while helping reduce clogs, leaks, and unnecessary paint waste.

The detachable pump body makes cleaning easier, while the included extension pole helps users reach higher or lower areas with less bending or climbing. Infinite speed control also allows users to adjust output based on different materials, coating thickness, and project requirements.

That added efficiency becomes especially useful when one refresh project leads to another — from walls and fences to furniture and other surfaces that help a home look more polished overall.

One Solution That Covers More of the Yard

Outdoor upkeep often involves more than one kind of work. Hedges need trimming, branches need cutting, weeds need clearing, and lawn edges need attention. The VEVOR Multi-Functional Trimming Tools is built for homeowners who want one machine to handle more of those outdoor tasks.

Featuring a 52CC two-stroke engine and speeds up to 8500 RPM, the tool is designed for efficient trimming across shrubs, branches, hedges, and other landscaping needs. The blade speed can reach 6500 RPM, while the 270-degree rotating head supports trimming from multiple angles. On a full tank, it can run for nearly 40 minutes, helping reduce interruptions from frequent refueling.

Its 6-in-1 setup includes a hedge trimmer, pruner, pole saw/chain saw, brush cutter, metal blade, and trimmer head. The package also includes accessories such as gloves, ear protectors, a storage bag, shoulder straps, and multiple working heads, giving users a more flexible setup for seasonal yard maintenance.

That versatility is echoed in customer feedback. As one VEVOR customer put it, "We're more than happy with this trimmer. It does everything we need around the yard, from clearing the fence line to cutting small trees and weed-eating the entire yard. It's heavy-duty, and the different heads are easy to swap out for different jobs."

After indoor repairs and painting, that kind of all-in-one yard tool helps carry the home refresh outdoors, where overgrown hedges, branches, and fence lines often shape the first impression of the space.

Practical Solutions for Home Refresh Projects

When renovation budgets are limited, value often comes from solutions that can perform across more than one scenario. From tightening bolts and handling repairs to repainting surfaces and cleaning up the yard, these three VEVOR products are built around the kinds of home-improvement tasks many homeowners face every season. These solutions show how homeowners can take on meaningful refresh projects without pro-level price.

Consumers interested in exploring more home-improvement solutions from VEVOR can visit the brand's first global flagship store at 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W in Houston, shop online at www.vevor.com, or find VEVOR products on Amazon.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a home improvement brand that empowers Home Creators to upgrade spaces with pro-level products at exceptional value. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

CONTACT: Qi Feng, [email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR