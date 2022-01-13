Only 31% of Relationships Survive Long-Distance, New Study by SexualAlpha Finds

WYOMING, Del., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The survey also found that long-distance relationships are uncommon. 76% of respondents reported never having been in a long-distance relationship.

The SexualAlpha study asked a representative of 7,392 individuals from the United States if they had been in a long-distance relationship.

Long Distance Relationship Study Infographic [All Stats]

The 1,814 who responded in the affirmative were then asked further questions to investigate their experiences and opinions surrounding these relationships. Of those, 1,174 answered the survey in full.

32% of respondents said they would not choose to be in a long-distance relationship again.

The rate of infidelity in long-distance relationships is similar to proximal relationships. 22% of respondents reported some form of cheating in their long-distance relationships.

Long-distance open relationships were rare. Only 5.1% of those surveyed said that their long-distance relationships were open.

Most couples are kept apart by work or study. 40% of respondents cited work as the reason their relationship was long-distance, while 31% claimed study as the cause.

SexualAlpha is a sex toy review and sexuality magazine that focuses on honest toy reviews & creates industry leading studies.

The survey was conducted from 3/11/2021 to 8/12/2021 geo targeting only Americans.

