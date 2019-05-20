Only 32% of Medicare Advantage Members Are Familiar with Star Ratings in 2019, Up from 22% in 2018: HealthMine Survey

Despite most Medicare Advantage plan members not familiar with Stars, most are choosing plans with high ratings. According to an analysis in 2018 , 74 percent of enrollees were in the plans with four or more Stars. Yet, the HealthMine data revealed that just 15 percent of the total respondent base of 800 used Star Ratings in picking a 2019 plan.

According to Jean Arrington, chief innovation officer at HealthMine, "Awareness of Star Ratings is slightly on the rise, but still low at less than one in three people. Yet, most Medicare Advantage enrollees are ending up in the highest rated plans. We only expect that to grow and push to ubiquity where almost all members are in four-plus Star rated plans. For plans, it means increased pressure to excel in performing in a value-based insurance design world. The engine driving plan performance is clearly each member taking the right health actions. We are seeing that our health plan clients that create deep connections with members are realizing results with high Star Ratings."

About the Surveys

The 2019 HealthMine Medicare Survey queried 800 insured age 65+ consumers with a chronic condition who are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan in May 2019. The 2018 survey queried 781 Medicare Advantage plan members in June 2018. Data were collected via an opt-in panel. The margin of error was three percent (3%). Dynata fielded the survey. Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data.

