Only 33 Days Before Thousands Of Spectators Are Expected To Line The Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles™ Route On Sunday, June 2 With Iconic Voice Of IRONMAN® Mike Reilly Named Finish Line Announcer

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With exactly 33 days until race day, Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) today announced the addition of famed finish line announcer and author Mike Reilly, as well as a slate of exciting events and activities surrounding the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los AngelesTM on Sunday, June 2.

Reilly, the iconic global IRONMAN announcer known for his "You are an IRONMAN!" exclamation as competitors cross the finish line, will bring a version of his trademark call to the Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles. For the event, Los Angeles' legendary traffic-jammed streets will be open only to triathletes for the swim-bike-run adventure of a lifetime, winding from Venice Beach to downtown, exemplifying the Company's commitment to promoting a healthy active lifestyle.

"We are excited to offer a full weekend of activities around the inaugural Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for North America, Herbalife Nutrition. "From the professionals, to the 5K competitors, to the sprinters and spectators, we will have something for everyone as we continue to help people live healthier lives."

On race day, Herbalife Nutrition will host a Finish Line Festival, featuring entertainment, a kids zone, beer garden, food trucks, massage area and the Herbalife24 Recovery Zone. The festival will also include sponsor and vendor booths fromKTLA Channel 5, LA Galaxy and a live graffiti artist, among others,, as well as award presentations for top individual finishers and the corporate challenge competition.

On Saturday, June 1 – the day prior to the race – there will be an Herbalife24 Triathlon Los Angeles Expo at the JW Marriott at LA Live, where competitors can pick up their registration packets, review the course maps, and get nutrition and race tips. Additionally, there will be a "Meet the Pros" session, and participants and spectators can sample products for healthy lifestyles.

Over the course of the race weekend, Herbalife Nutrition will make available to all participants, its Herbalife24 Rebuild Strength, in the just-launched Vanilla Ice Cream flavor and original Chocolate flavor.

Like all Herbalife24® products, Rebuild Strength is NSF Certified for Sport®, free from athletic banned substances, and all claims made on the label have been independently verified. Herbalife24 products, including of the exciting new Rebuild Strength Vanilla Ice Cream flavor and original Chocolate flavor are available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

To learn more about Herbalife24 products, please visit www.Herbalife24.com.

NSF and CERTIFIED FOR SPORT are registered trademarks of NSF International.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition Independent Distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available through its Independent Distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition

Related Links

https://herbalife24tri.la

