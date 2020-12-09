Only 44% of Organizations Have a Formal Process to Address Pay Equity, According to New Data from Salary.com

More than half (56 percent) of organizations do not have a formal process in place to address pay equity. Tweet this

Formal compensation philosophies are slowing gaining more traction, with 62 percent of participating companies reporting having a compensation philosophy, up from 57 percent in 2019. However, 74 percent still do not provide formal training to managers on how to talk with their employees about pay.

"Communication, a critical element of pay program success, continues to be an area where organizations are lacking," said Fusco. "Any manager at any company must be able to honestly and accurately answer the question from an employee, 'How is my pay determined?'. To integrate a greater understanding of a compensation philosophy, employers must increase their level of transparency and let go of some of the discretion involved in making pay decisions."

Transparency requires the review and improvement of pay policies and practices so they will be perceived by employees as fair: both externally competitive and internally equitable. Forty-six percent of participating organizations rated their employee engagement as "excellent or above average." The top driver of employee engagement is a healthy relationship between managers and employees.

According to Fusco, to increase employee engagement, managers must foster interactive employee relationships and incorporate the practice of open communication into ongoing performance monitoring.

Survey Overview and Methodology

The 2020 survey compiled responses from 1,395 participants. Survey invitations were sent electronically on 8/8/2020. Data was collected via an online survey management tool and the survey closed on 9/23/2020. The report represents 21 industries and multiple ownership types including public, private, joint venture, non-profit, and government. Organizations ranged in size from small US-based businesses with fewer than 99 employees to global organizations with greater than 100,000 employees. Responses were prepared by HR Managers and above (61%) and by HR professionals.

