Only Lifted Trucks Fall Show, Which Features the Largest Auto Show Purse in the Country, Accepts Vehicle Applications to Participate
- $1.26M show purse - Seven categories, top 10 payouts, payouts start at $2k and go to $60K for first place in the category
- Applicants create a listing on OnlyLiftedTrucks.net to have their vehicle considered to participate and pay an application fee of only $225. Their truck is judged based on the listing they created. In addition, all applicants receive a pair of tickets to the event, and a listing credit for our Premium Listing Package, a total value of $485.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:41 ET
STANDISH, Maine, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversions For Sale announced today that their online vehicle marketplace, onlyliftedtrucks.net, is now accepting vehicle applications to be considered to participate in their Fall lifted truck show.
Creating this unique application process benefits the applicants by providing additional incentives for applying and the event attendees. In addition, hand-selecting the vehicles to participate will achieve Conversions For Sale's goal of creating a premier lifted truck show that will "wow" attendees.
"There are two objectives that we want to achieve with this event. One is to establish a preeminent, lifted truck show event that showcases these modified vehicles. This objective is accomplished by having standards to be selected to participate.
The other is increasing the consumer awareness of the vehicle aftermarket products available. Lifted trucks are a significant aftermarket segment to do this because one lifted truck can have 5-6 or more different aftermarket components on it.
There is a tremendous growth opportunity for the lifted truck market. In the new lifted truck segment, the total addressable market of new lifted vehicles is over 3.5M. Therefore, I predict the market potential to be 5%, about 175K units a year. Currently, we are at 15-20K units a year, and that's a very generous estimate.
Ticket sales and requests will start after announcing the event dates and venue in April. We have a venue contract; however, we want to make sure we have a proper size venue to meet all the event's needs we are planning." – David DeSantis, Founder, Conversions For Sale.
Contact: David DeSantis, [email protected] 207-370-7232
About
Founded in 2011, Conversions For Sale owns and operates the only online vehicle marketplace exclusively for new & used lifted trucks for sale, onlyliftedtrucks.net. A privately-owned company, Conversions For Sale, is headquartered in Standish, ME.
