Only Lifted Trucks Fall Show, Which Features the Largest Auto Show Purse in the Country, Accepts Vehicle Applications to Participate

STANDISH, Maine, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversions For Sale announced today that their online vehicle marketplace, onlyliftedtrucks.net, is now accepting vehicle applications to be considered to participate in their Fall lifted truck show.

Creating this unique application process benefits the applicants by providing additional incentives for applying and the event attendees. In addition, hand-selecting the vehicles to participate will achieve Conversions For Sale's goal of creating a premier lifted truck show that will "wow" attendees.

Show Flyer Visual comparison of lifted truck, show trucks, and stock Jeep

"There are two objectives that we want to achieve with this event. One is to establish a preeminent, lifted truck show event that showcases these modified vehicles. This objective is accomplished by having standards to be selected to participate.

The other is increasing the consumer awareness of the vehicle aftermarket products available. Lifted trucks are a significant aftermarket segment to do this because one lifted truck can have 5-6 or more different aftermarket components on it.

There is a tremendous growth opportunity for the lifted truck market. In the new lifted truck segment, the total addressable market of new lifted vehicles is over 3.5M. Therefore, I predict the market potential to be 5%, about 175K units a year. Currently, we are at 15-20K units a year, and that's a very generous estimate.

Ticket sales and requests will start after announcing the event dates and venue in April. We have a venue contract; however, we want to make sure we have a proper size venue to meet all the event's needs we are planning." – David DeSantis, Founder, Conversions For Sale.

Founded in 2011, Conversions For Sale owns and operates the only online vehicle marketplace exclusively for new & used lifted trucks for sale, onlyliftedtrucks.net. A privately-owned company, Conversions For Sale, is headquartered in Standish, ME.

