Only One Week Left to Enter Busabout's 'Ultimate Travel Squad' Competition

So far over 1,300 applications have poured in from travel addicts around the world, but there is still time to enter before the April 17th deadline. There are four spots available on the squad: we are looking for one Instagrammer, one blogger, one vlogger and one Snapchatter or Instagram Stories creator. So whether you have a way with words, are a pro at making a picture pop, or a master at inducing FOMO in a video clip, there just might be a chance for you.

If you think you have what it takes, submit your 60-second video here before it's too late! You can even enter as a group with three of your friends, as long as you each choose a different social media platform.

The four winners will explore Europe on Busabout's Hop-on Hop-off door-to-door bus network over three months, from early June to early September 2018. Each member of the squad will experience an unforgettable adventure worth $7,000, which includes an Unlimited Hop-on Hop-off Pass, accommodation, spending money, and a bonus fee at the end of the trip! Return flights from the U.S. will be included on top of this.

The itinerary will tick off some of Europe's trendiest hot spots like Lake Bled, Krakow and San Sebastián, and venture off the beaten track to hidden gems like the hikers' paradise of Grünau in Austria, and adrenaline junkie haven of Lauterbrunnen in Switzerland. Plus, the squad's epic three-month adventure will culminate with a week-long sailing adventure in Croatia.

To apply for a spot on the squad, all you need to do is select your preferred social platform (Instagram, YouTube, blogging or Snapchat/Instagram Stories), and record a 60-second video showcasing why you're the only person for the position. Extra points will be awarded for creativity! Videos can be submitted on the Busabout website here, and entries are open until 6:59 PM ET on April 17th, 2018.

