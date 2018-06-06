Only Outpatient Eating Disorder Program Opens in South Bay Los Angeles, California

The demand for eating disorder treatment services in the area has grown as the traffic volume has created a barrier to accessing the closest treatment options available in Los Angeles. Thus, Discovery's decision to bring eating disorder outpatient treatment services to South Bay Los Angeles was a response to requests from professionals in the community seeking a local option for their clients and patients who require a level of care higher than traditional outpatient or who are stepping down from residential treatment or inpatient hospitalization.

"We are excited to bring our world-class eating disorder program to the greater South Bay community," said Dawn Delgado, LMFT and Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Supervisor. Dawn is Center For Discovery's Director of Operations for Outpatient Eating Disorder Treatment. "One of our core principles is making treatment accessible for families which is why we bring specialized eating disorder services to local communities so that it allows for regular involvement for families or the client's primary support system. Until today, the South Bay has not had an outpatient eating disorder program easily accessible to the community."

While at least 30 million people of all ages and genders suffer from an eating disorder in the United States alone, only 10 percent of people will receive the treatment they need. "The gap between those that need treatment and those that receive it is largely an issue of access and Center For Discovery is committed to delivering quality treatment throughout the country while observing the highest standards of care in the industry," said CEO John Peloquin, PhD, MBA. Eating disorders still have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness and every 62 minutes at least one person dies as a direct result from an eating disorder. Psychologists, therapists, doctors, nurses, physicians, psychiatrists, dietitians, hospitals, and other treatment programs can directly refer someone by calling 800-760-3934.

Discovery's clinical model is both comprehensive and personalized. The program includes Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Treatment (TF-CBT), Shame Resiliency, and mindfulness work. Center For Discovery has treated over 10,000 clients, has a 20 year legacy in Southern California, and is a preferred provider with all major insurance companies. To enroll in the program please call 866-539-0869.

About Center For Discovery

Center For Discovery is a national leader in outpatient and residential eating disorder treatment and operates more eating disorder programs across the United States than any behavioral health provider. All Center For Discovery programs are licensed and accredited by the Joint Commission. For over 20 years, Center For Discovery has provided clinically sophisticated eating disorder, mental health, and substance abuse treatment to help clients and their families heal and maintain long-term recovery. Discovery offers free support groups nationwide and a free eating disorder support APP. To learn more about Discovery or their South Bay, Los Angeles outpatient eating disorder program, please visit SouthBay.CenterForDiscovery.com or call 866-539-0869.

For more information, please contact:

Alexia Mowry

Director of Clinical Outreach

562-881-9886

Alexia.Mowry@CenterForDiscovery.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/only-outpatient-eating-disorder-program-opens-in-south-bay-los-angeles-california-300660687.html

SOURCE Center for Discovery

Related Links

http://www.centerfordiscovery.com

