Only Skin Launches Ultra-Premium Skincare Kits for Men Without the Luxury Price

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Only Skin, a new premium clean skincare line (without the high-end price) created exclusively for men, today announced the launch of its hardworking kits that take the guesswork out of your daily routine. Formulated by skincare experts with the same clean and effective ingredients found in luxury brands, including niacinamide, squalene, lactic acid and peptides, Only Skin offers three strategically developed kits that make it easy for guys to make an investment in their skin and stick to a regimen that works for the long run. The Essential Kit, Standard Kit, and Premium Kit are available now on Amazon and at www.OnlySkin.com

Only Skin

"Only Skin was born from my personal need for a skincare routine that actually works and is easy to fit into my busy schedule," said Greg Willsey, founder of Only Skin. "Like a lot of men out there, my days are long between work, hitting the gym, playing sports and exploring the outdoors, and I wanted a way to take care of my skin that works just as hard as I do. I won't keep using something that doesn't deliver real results, and I didn't have time to research the myriad products offered by other brands to create a regimen for myself (and if I did it would have easily cost me several hundred dollars to get similar products to what Only Skin offers for $88). By working with top skincare development experts and leveraging the same ingredients as luxury brands, we've created a solution that delivers results you'll see in just a few weeks and will continue performing day after day and year after year. Only Skin is an affordable way to invest in your skin – and best of all, makes it easy once and for all."

Only Skin is reinventing skincare for men with a hassle-free, no B.S. approach. The brand's kits uncomplicate taking care of your skin by making it easy and enjoyable. Only Skin eliminates the chore of sifting through a never-ending list of products by giving you effective formulas that care for your skin in a simple kit. Simply use the products in each kit to get results in just a few minutes every day. Additional kit and product details include:

The Kits

The Essential Kit – For guys new to skincare or who only want the basics. Includes Only Skin's signature Cleanser, Scrub and Day Cream. SRP $48 .

.

The Standard Kit – For men who want more advanced nighttime skincare. Includes signature Cleanser, Scrub, Day Cream and Night Cream. SRP $68 .

.

The Premium Kit – For the man who is committed to his skin and wants it all. Includes Cleanser, Scrub, Day Cream, Night Cream and Eye Serum. SRP $88 .

. The Products (only sold in kits)

Cleanser – A gentle, non-drying foaming facial wash with White Willow Bark and Green Tea Extract. Use morning and night.



Scrub – Powerful yet gentle exfoliation with Lactic Acid and Daemonorops Draco. Use morning.



Day Cream – Lightweight plant-based moisturizer that deeply hydrates to restore and balance all skin types with Squalane, Shea Butter , Avocado Oil and Chamomile. May be used morning or night.

, Avocado Oil and Chamomile. May be used morning or night.

Night Cream – A moisturizer that does it all by exfoliating and hydrating to retexturize and restore skin while you sleep, with Lactic Acid, Creatine, Aloe and Chamomile.



Eye Serum – A calming and soothing, targeted treatment harnessing the power of Niacinamide (Vitamin B), Creatine, Licorice, and Peptides to effectively diminish the appearance of puffiness, lines and wrinkles.

Only Skin's three curated kits, each intended to be a two-month supply, can be purchased a single time or on autoship with a custom frequency that works for your routine. They are available for purchase on Amazon and the Only Skin Website, where shipping is always free. To learn more about Only Skin, visit www.OnlySkin.com or follow Only Skin on Instagram @onlyskinco.

About Only Skin

Only Skin is a premium clean skincare line for men, without the high-end price. The brand offers three hardworking kits – the Essential Kit, Standard Kit, and Premium Kit – that deliver real results while taking the guesswork out of your daily routine. Formulated by skincare development experts with the same clean and effective ingredients found in luxury brands, Only Skin's products, including a Cleanser, Scrub, Day Cream, Night Cream and Eye Serum, make it easy for guys to stick to a regimen that works. It's an investment in your skin that will continue delivering results day-after-day and year-after-year, reducing the signs of aging and keeping your skin looking healthy and fresh. Only Skin is available on Amazon and at www.OnlySkin.com. For more information visit www.OnlySkin.com or follow Only Skin on Instagram @onlyskinco.

Media Contact

Laura Montenegro

858-229-1195

[email protected]



SOURCE Only Skin