Only Thor Can Save the World Today--Says New Book

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thor is the most ethical of all superheroes, claims Travis Smith in his new book SUPERHERO ETHICS, published by Templeton Press. Smith, associate professor of political science at Concordia University, observes that the hammer-wielding Avenger offers an antidote to the extreme incivility that categorizes so much of our public and private lives. Smith claims that if we wish to move beyond the inflammatory rhetoric and bitter divisiveness of the present, we should adopt Thor's noble commitment to old fashioned courtesy and decency.
In the book (available now) Smith considers the potential of nine other superheroes to lead modern society, including the Hulk, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Batman, Green Lantern, Iron Man, Captain America, Mister Fantastic, and Superman. All fall short of Thor for various reasons.
Smith is particularly harsh in his judgement of Batman. The Dark Knight's obsessive need for control hints at fascistic sympathies, shown by his refusal to observe any limitations other than his own in his crusade against evil. To place him at the helm of public life, suggests Smith, would represent a clear and present danger to freedom.
Iron Man, a fan-favorite much like Batman, is also found wanting when weighed in Smith's scales. The quick-witted industrialist invents dazzling gadgets to enhance human life, but his destructive narcissism and blind faith in technology pose a threat to the very people he vows to protect. Putting him in charge would be like electing a Silicon Valley CEO to high office—a wizard without wisdom.
Smith further argues that Superman, the Last Son of Krypton, sets an impossible standard for us to follow and that to attempt to do so would not inspire but belittle us. More so for Wonder Woman, who was excluded from the competition because she is practically a divine being—a soul of near angelic perfection whose goodness exceeds even Superman's. In designing the contest, Smith limited the contestants to those whom we mortals could realistically model in daily life.
Another criterion was that a character be well known to a wide audience, not just comic book readers. Because the book was completed before Black Panther was released and brought that character to global attention, the Wakanda king was not included in the competition.
Media Contact: Dan Reilly, 484-531-8393, dreilly@templetonpress.org
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/only-thor-can-save-the-world-todaysays-new-book-300659351.html
SOURCE Templeton Press
Share this article