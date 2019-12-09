Only Weeks Remaining to Lock-In the 30% Tax Credit or Kiss it Goodbye

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 116th Congress begins its Christmas recess on December 12, 2019 and with preoccupation on impeachment matters, it is unlikely even a motion to vote on extending the 30% Investment Tax Credit will occur.

DON'T LET THE CLOCK WIND DOWN! With less than a month to act, the IRS Safe Harbor mandates (1) a deposit of 5% (or more) must be placed against the Solar Energy Property by December 31, 2019 to secure your 2019 Investment Tax Credit of 30% and (2) thereafter the taxpayer needs to continually move forward towards completing the installation.

3 IN 1 ROOF 3 IN 1 ROOF

"Both single real rental property interests and multiple rental real properties interests can legally freeze the 30% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for projects completing within 4-calendar years after 2019," said Carmen Bellavia, President and CEO of 3 IN 1 ROOF Inc. "Simply put, if you're in need of a new roof replacement over the next 4-years and solar energy independence is a consideration, everyone should upgrade from archaic solar panels to our supreme solar solution. Our Safe Harbor Strategic Plan allows project developers, financers and homeowners to lock-in the 30% ITC rate for their solar installations with just the 5% Safe Harbor Deposit," he added.

For example, if within this year the solar property estimated on a taxpayer's roof is $50,000.00 then the deposit equals $2,500.00 with a net balance of $32,500.00 after the 30% ITC. However in 2020 if considering the same $50,000.00 system with the same mandatory deposit amount, the net balance is $34,500.00 after the 26% ITC. Obviously saving $2,000.00 or more is the wise choice.

The 3 IN 1 ROOF is arguably the only solar roof that avoids all risks from project or technology changes by incorporating solar components that will not lose value or become barriers to additional electronic selections when projects are ready to proceed. Plus the 3 IN 1 ROOF offers an optional Lifetime Warrantee coupled with High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) and Florida product approval lending unmatched safety standards for the end-user in comparison to the competition.

It's practically now or never to take advantage of the entire 30% credit. So with time winding down and product demand up, logging on to www.3in1roof.com and securing your Safe Harbor deposit today is the smartest accounting and solar installation decision a taxpayer can make.

Contact:

Carmen Bellavia

833-3N1-ROOF

SOURCE 3 IN 1 ROOF

Related Links

http://www.3in1roof.com

