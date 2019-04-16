OnlyBoth Discovers Unique Comparative Improvement Insights Across U.S. Hospitals

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlyBoth Inc., www.benchmine.com, announces three lists of hospitals demonstrating the highest level of improvement in key performance measures among 4,784 hospitals in the U.S. The measures involve changes in patient recommendation rating, overall hospital rating, and all the star ratings together.

I. Hospitals that demonstrated the biggest improvement (+2 stars) in patient recommendation rating over one year as compared to data from January 2018. These eight high achievers advanced their ratings according to surveys of patient experiences through the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS):

II. Facilities that improved since January 2018 their overall hospital rating by three stars, the biggest jump seen during that period.

III. Hospitals that improved or maxed out on all star ratings over two years as compared to data from April 28, 2017. There are 12 attributes of excellence for these ratings:

The OnlyBoth Inc. benchmarking engines at www.benchmine.com use Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) performance quality data to generate language-based comparative insights. The lists of high-performing facilities are based on the CMS' Hospital Compare data updated on March 21, 2019.

"We congratulate the improvement leaders among our nation's top hospitals as determined by our benchmarking engine," said OnlyBoth CEO Raul Valdes-Perez, PhD. "Hospital decision-makers take these ratings seriously as they indicate patients' likelihood of returning for future care and recommending their hospitals to others. On the care side, satisfaction is also tied to improved outcomes and patient adherence to treatment plans, key considerations for choosing a provider. These hospitals have made great strides in improving patient recommendation and star ratings, which is positive for the industry as a whole."

By focusing on comparative analytics, OnlyBoth transforms complicated data sets into understandable insights written in plain English to highlight the strengths and weaknesses of hospitals in an objective manner. All insights are made possible by OnlyBoth's Artificial Intelligence technology, which automates the task of benchmarking while searching for solutions within a larger space of possibilities than people do.

About OnlyBoth

Pittsburgh-based OnlyBoth Inc. offers complete performance transparency across multiple healthcare environments through its unique Web-based benchmarking engine, BenchMine.com. OnlyBoth® leverages current, rich data and unique artificial intelligence technology to provide automated, unbiased perspective in statement format for compare-and-contrast focused decision-making. Named one of Gartner's 5 cool vendors in Analytics for 2016, the technology transforms public data into concise, easy-to-understand statements about how facilities are excelling and where they can improve. Just as search engines streamlined information-seeking, OnlyBoth revolutionizes benchmarking of hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies, and ultimately of all healthcare providers. The company is a member of the National Quality Forum. For more information, please visit https://BenchMine.com and https://blog.onlyboth.com.

