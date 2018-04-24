OnlyBoth Inc. Launches Free Benchmarking Tool for Evaluating Home Health Agencies

Earlier this year, OnlyBoth launched its first benchmarking engine at www.BenchMine.com, leveraging Medicare data to bring transparency to the nursing home sector. Next of the six planned engines is home health, a less-understood area of healthcare that provides services to ill, disabled or vulnerable patients in their residences. While home health services indeed help individuals live more independently, the sector lacks transparency about how providers are doing in the field. This new solution sheds light from a compare-and-contrast perspective about patient progress with such activities as bathing and mobility, and general compliance with administration of medications and vaccinations.

OnlyBoth uses Medicare data about home health providers, updated quarterly, to highlight exactly how they excel or fail compared to other providers of services. The unique AI solution transforms a "by the numbers" approach into language-based statements that include context for a clear understanding of performance. Data on 11,678 home health agencies and 92 attributes about processes, patient experience, and outcomes are transformed, without bias, to reveal how a provider is doing, where it could improve, how it has changed over time, and where it is best in class compared to peers. Augmented with geographic information, users can also compare agencies within 10, 20, and 50 miles.

"We designed the OnlyBoth solution so users could quickly and easily understand insights about home health agencies in plain English. Agencies themselves can seek out comparative insights to know where to focus improvement efforts, while patients and their families can retrieve the most relevant information about the care they plan to receive," Valdes-Perez said. "Our re-thinking of benchmarking, its automation, and its application to data have revolutionized the field. We are excited to engage in healthcare's transformation with an unprecedented level of transparency for the common good."

Pittsburgh-based OnlyBoth Inc. offers complete performance transparency across nursing home and home health environments through its unique Web-based benchmarking engine, www.BenchMine.com. OnlyBoth® leverages current, rich data and unique artificial intelligence technology to provide automated, unbiased perspective in statement format for compare-and-contrast focused decision-making. Named one of Gartner's 5 cool vendors in Analytics for 2016, the technology transforms public data into concise, easy-to-understand statements about how facilities are excelling and where they can improve.

