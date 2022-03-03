ONLYFANS ANNOUNCES THE CREATIVE FUND FASHION EDITION THAT WILL SERVE AS A LAUNCHPAD FOR RISING FASHION CREATORS

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OnlyFans, the social platform empowering creators to own their full potential, announces the OnlyFans Creative Fund Fashion Edition , a fashion-focused initiative that will serve as a platform for rising talent. Fashion powerhouses Law Roach, Maeve Reilly and Sir John will evaluate the contestants' work for a series documented for OFTV. Three winners will be announced with the fund's first place winner receiving $50,000 USD to be used towards furthering their fashion career, and second and third place winners receiving $25,000 USD each.

"The Creative Fund allows us to develop opportunities for creators in a particular field. OnlyFans gives all creators a platform to express themselves and by focusing on fashion we're able to shine a spotlight on a new wave of creators in this inventive category as they look towards the future," said Ami Gan, OnlyFans CEO.

"The OnlyFans Creative Fund is a great opportunity for those looking to jump into a fashion-related career. It gives contestants an opportunity to showcase their work and get advice from people that they might not be able to reach otherwise, like Law, Sir John and me. I'm excited to see what the finalists bring to the table!" explains Maeve Reilly, celebrity stylist and founder of the brand The Local Love Club.

Those seeking to apply for the OnlyFans Creative Fund: Fashion Edition can enter five of their best designs or stylized looks alongside a short submission video via online application. The lucky six who make the cut will then be flown out to Los Angeles to participate in the final stages of the Creative Fund selection process. This experience will also be documented on OFTV, the platform's free streaming service and app.

In addition to the aforementioned roster of judges, fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff will be joining the initiative as a mentor to these aspiring creatives. To further guide contestants and viewers, actress and designer Francesca Farago will serve as host of the selection process.

OnlyFans prides itself on the platform's unwavering commitment to support creators across a range of verticals. The US-based, fashion-focused initiative is the platform's second fund iteration. OnlyFans first launched its inaugural fund in the UK in 2021 with an emphasis in music, and subsequently awarded funds to four UK-based musicians.

To learn more about OnlyFans and for official terms and conditions surrounding the OnlyFans Creative Fund, please visit https://start.onlyfans.com/creativefund .

