ONLYLYON Invest announces MCatalysis has established European subsidiary and first industrial prototype in Lyon

Founded in 2025, MCatalysis is developing a breakthrough process that uses microwave-activated catalysts to convert carbon-based waste streams — including industrial off-gases, plastic waste and agricultural residues — into sustainable fuels and chemical molecules. While fundamental catalyst research continues in London, Lyon has been selected as the company's base for industrialization and European commercial operations.

Axel'One, one of France's leading platforms for advanced materials and innovative industrial processes, will provide MCatalysis with pilot-scale equipment, shared infrastructure and technical expertise. Located on the La Doua science campus, it enables the company to test, validate and optimize its microwave-driven catalysis processes under conditions close to industrial scale, in collaboration with major players in the chemicals, energy and materials sectors.

The Lyon region was chosen for its concentration of industrial, scientific and technological assets. As France's second-largest metropolitan area and leading industrial hub, Lyon is widely regarded as a European center of excellence in catalysis and chemical processes. The region hosts more than 170,000 students and 17,000 researchers, as well as major academic and research institutions such as INSA Lyon, CPE Lyon, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and the CNRS. Its industrial base includes global groups such as Sanofi, Air Liquide, EDF, Framatome, bioMérieux and GE Vernova, alongside a dense network of SMEs and technology suppliers.

ONLYLYON Invest supported MCatalysis' establishment by facilitating its integration into the local ecosystem and providing administrative, legal and business development assistance. Bertrand Foucher, CEO of ONLYLYON Invest, said MCatalysis' arrival "confirms Lyon's position as a global hub for chemical and environmental innovation."

Michael Irwin, founder and CEO of MCatalysis, said the choice of Lyon was strategic, citing the region's industrial density, scientific excellence and strong institutional support, which he said would help the company achieve its ambition of producing sustainable synthetic fuels and chemicals at costs comparable to those of the petrochemical industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872572/Michael_Irwin.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872571/ONLYLYON_Invest_logo.jpg

Contact : Daisy Eyraud, agence 14 Septembre, [email protected]

SOURCE ONLYLYON Invest