OnMilwaukee Evolves as Technology and COVID Changes Audience Expectations

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 22nd anniversary this month, lifestyle and cultural news site OnMilwaukee.com has launched a major redesign of its iconic website.

Keeping with its hyperlocal Milwaukee roots, the site was developed completely internally using a custom-built platform that is scalable both in new markets and on new topics. It brings together cutting-edge front- and back-end features to allow for evolving content presentation, now and in the future.

OnMilwaukee is also providing helpful information for life in the COVID era. Current features, for example, include a daily updated guide to patios and outdoor spaces for socially distanced Packers viewing, as well as virtual events and curated lists of streaming movies.

"The way readers expect to receive news and information is changing, and we lead the response with content, technology and a dedicated 20-person staff of passionate Milwaukee experts," said OnMilwaukee founder Andy Tarnoff. "The new design is more intuitive, more visually interesting, faster and easier to use. It complements our holistic approach to journalism, whether that's social, multimedia or our award-winning written work."

Tarnoff said that the site's new leading-edge content delivery is unique and differentiates it from other nationally-owned digital news sources with a Milwaukee presence.

More than 60 percent of OnMilwaukee readers now visit using a mobile device, a significant increase versus a few years ago. The new design addresses this evolution and delivers a fully responsive reader experience on desktop, tablet or mobile.

In addition to its web and social media platforms, OnMilwaukee operates Lift Digital Solutions, a digital-only media and agency solution with more than 20 years of experience. Lift Digital helps advertisers find their audience and connect them with audio, video and display advertising and other custom solutions, including, but not limited to advertising on OnMilwaukee.com .

For more than 20 years, company founder Andy Tarnoff has been a recognized expert on Milwaukee's digital entertainment and cultural vibe. The organization has won numerous Editor & Publisher EPPY awards, as well as a slew of Milwaukee Press Club awards. Tarnoff is available for media interviews on the home-grown innovation at OnMilwaukee.com , how innovation is vital for its survival, and how COVID continues to change the Milwaukee landscape. Media inquiries can be addressed to [email protected] or (414) 397-5936.

CONTACT: Glen Ponczak (414) 397-5936

SOURCE OnMilwaukee.com

Related Links

https://onmilwaukee.com

