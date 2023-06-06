Onna Expands Relationship with Google Cloud, Giving Organizations on Google Cloud Marketplace a Broader eDiscovery Solution

News provided by

Onna

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Onna continues to invest in support for Google Cloud products and announces upcoming support for Vault

NEW YORK , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onna, the leading data management platform for eDiscovery, internal investigations, and information governance, is excited to announce that its entire solution is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This move reinforces Onna's commitment to making data management simple and accessible for customers and marks a key milestone in its partnership with Google Cloud.

Continue Reading

Onna provides a true data management platform that can be applied beyond Google Workspace to various other widely used unstructured data sources. With Onna's platform now directly available through Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can easily purchase and consume Onna's solution, while also taking advantage of additional ways to consume cloud commitment spend where applicable.

Google Cloud has been Onna's cloud services provider for many years. This collaboration helps corporate legal and IT teams connect, collaborate, search, and act on data from multiple sources in one place. The Onna platform seamlessly integrates with widely used enterprise content, collaboration, and communication applications like Google Workspace, Slack, Office 365, Confluence, and Jira. This enables organizations to manage unstructured data from various sources and gain valuable insights, enhancing productivity and ensuring informed decision-making.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Google Cloud to offer our solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. This alliance will help corporate legal and IT teams streamline their data management processes and quickly put information in the hands of those who need it most," said Kelly Griswold, CEO of Onna. "By integrating with Google Workspace, Onna is committed to providing an easy and effective way for customers to manage their data."

"Onna's solution is an excellent addition to our growing ecosystem of enterprise applications on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling enterprise teams to manage their structured and unstructured data sources more effectively," said Dai Vu, Managing Director of Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives.

Further Investment in Onna's Google Connectors
In addition to being available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Onna continues to invest in support for Google Workspace, with plans to add Google Vault support to its Workspace connector. This will allow customers to create even more targeted data collections based on additional criteria such as date ranges and user data, including deleted and/or archived user data. Onna's collection processing speed improvements process data four times faster than previous releases to efficiently and quickly sync organizations' data securely in the Onna platform.

Onna's collaboration with Google Cloud is about more than just offering a solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. It's about empowering corporate legal and IT teams to manage their data more effectively and efficiently. Onna is committed to making data management simple and accessible, enabling customers to make informed decisions and drive business growth.

To access Onna on Google Cloud Marketplace, click here.

About Onna:

Onna is a data management platform that helps corporate legal and IT teams discover valuable insights from their unstructured data. It's used as a solution for eDiscovery, internal investigations, and information governance. Onna connects to popular enterprise content, collaboration, and communication applications like Slack, Google Workspace, O365, Confluence, and Jira. With Onna, teams can easily connect, search, and act on data from multiple sources in one place.

Media Contact:
Jessi Adler
Plat4orm PR
[email protected] 

SOURCE Onna

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.