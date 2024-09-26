Onna LeBeau Joins Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy as Chief Impact Officer and Managing Director, Indigenous Power & Light Fund for Energy Sovereignty

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Onna LeBeau as Chief Impact Officer and Managing Director of the Indigenous Power & Light Fund for Energy Sovereignty. In this pivotal role, LeBeau will channel philanthropic capital to marginalized tribal communities, leading strategic initiatives that support their self-determined pursuit of clean energy goals and the assertion of tribal sovereignty.

LeBeau brings over 20 years of directly related experience, with a strong background in finance, economic development, and nonprofit leadership. Most recently, she served as Director of the Office of Indian Economic Development at the U.S. Department of the Interior, where she led initiatives for over two years. Before that, she served as the Executive Director of the Black Hills Community Loan Fund, where she expanded the organization's focus beyond homeownership to include credit building and business development opportunities for the community.

Her passion for community development began in 2001 after earning degrees in finance and economics from Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD. From 2002 to 2007, she served as a loan specialist with the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Great Plains Region Office of Economic Development, working with the BIA Loan Guarantee Program. LeBeau earned her Master's in Applied Sciences in Community Development, focusing on nonprofit management in Native communities, from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

"Onna is known for her ability to organize high-impact projects, build collaborative partnerships, and advocate for Indigenous communities. She has consistently advanced economic opportunities for tribal nations through innovative, community-driven strategies," said Chéri Smith, President & CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. Her deep commitment to empowering individuals by providing access to technical assistance and loan capital has made her a proven leader in driving financial health and sovereignty for Native communities and the ideal Chief Impact Officer for the Alliance and Managing Director of the Indigenous Power & Light Fund for Energy Sovereignty," Smith said.

Created by the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, in collaboration with the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, The Lemelson Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and other leading philanthropies, the Indigenous Power & Light Fund for Energy Sovereignty was launched this week at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting, where the Clinton Foundation has selected the Fund as a CGI Commitment to Action.

Focused on expediting the advancement of tribal clean energy initiatives, this catalytic pooled fund aims to fast-track tribal clean energy projects by financing upfront costs not typically addressed by federal funding.

With an initial goal of $100 million, this revolving fund has the potential to unlock billions in federal funding, helping Native American tribes and Alaska Native communities overcome the significant financial barriers that currently hinder the implementation of clean energy projects.

"As Chief Impact Officer and Managing Director of the Indigenous Power & Light Fund for Energy Sovereignty, I am honored to be part of an initiative that not only restores economic power to our tribal communities but also champions a clean and sustainable energy future," said LeBeau. "We are building a foundation for long-term energy sovereignty while revitalizing our communities for generations to come."

Under LeBeau's leadership, the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is poised to significantly amplify its impact and drive forward its mission of supporting Native American tribes in achieving clean energy sovereignty through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.

For more information about the Alliance, visit www.tribalcleanenergy.org, and to learn about the Fund visit www.indigenouspowerandlight.org/.

About the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Native American tribes in their self-determined transition to clean energy. Through no-cost technical and financial assistance, policy advocacy, education, and workforce development support, and impactful convening and events, the Alliance supports tribes in advancing economic development, combating climate change, and strengthening sovereignty with the regenerative power of clean energy.

The critical work of the Alliance is fully supported by philanthropy, including the MacArthur Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Blank Foundation, Invest in Our Future Fund, The Lemelson Foundation, Energy Foundation, and other major philanthropies, family offices, and individual donors.

