Onna Technologies Enables Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Customers to Build a Robust Data Foundation for Unstructured Data Challenges

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onna Technologies, a leading provider in helping companies manage unstructured data from cloud-based collaboration tools and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that its data management platform has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. Onna's data management platform runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enabling teams to centralize data from communication and chat platforms, respond to eDiscovery requests, prepare for future data needs, and innovate with AI.

Powered by OCI, Onna's data management platform offers OCI customers these additional benefits:

Intuitive and adaptable platform: Onna's scalable platform supports multiple workflows across an organization by offering more than 20 pre-built connectors, multiple export options, and an intuitive interface.

Improved processes: After implementing Onna for eDiscovery, one Fortune 1000 customer reports that it experienced a 48 percent increase in workflow efficiencies and a 36 percent decrease in time spent on manual tasks. Teams can now efficiently collect, search, organize, and securely share data both within and outside the organization.

Increased performance and lower costs: With Onna, customers can quickly pinpoint the most relevant information by streamlining their collections, ECA, legal holds, and investigations. Customers reported seeing a reduction in eDiscovery costs across the EDRM by 50 percent.

Security and compliance: Onna undergoes annual audits and has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining high standards of security and data protection. Onna's environment is designed to meet HIPAA and WORM compliance requirements to protect the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

"Onna enables users to gather, analyze, and act on data to help minimize legal risk. By viewing data in context, including attachments, reactions, and metadata, users can gain new insights for their business," said Shannon Smith, CTO, Onna. "Onna's participation in the Oracle PartnerNetwork with the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Onna's data management platform. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals."

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Onna Technologies' commitment to innovation with Oracle and its quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled corporate, legal, and IT data management solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the OCI SLAs, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

Onna is a data management platform that helps companies build a robust data foundation for managing unstructured data from cloud-based collaboration tools. Companies use Onna to respond to critical eDiscovery requests, prepare for future data needs with access to live data, and develop secure AI data pipelines. Onna connects to popular enterprise collaboration, communication, and content applications such as Slack, Google Workspace, O365, Confluence, and Jira. With Onna, teams can easily connect, search, and act on data from multiple sources in one place.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

