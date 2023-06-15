Onnit Introduces Alpha BRAIN Pre-workout Formula Featuring Specnova's Proprietary Research-Backed NooGandha

News provided by

Specnova

15 Jun, 2023, 11:37 ET

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the launch of their newly introduced Alpha BRAIN® Pre-workout formula, Onnit supplements and fitness company has announced a partnership with Specnova, featuring the company's proprietary brand of ashwagandha, NooGandha®.

"We are thrilled to partner with Specnova to incorporate their innovative, trademarked form of ashwagandha extract, NooGandha, into our new Alpha BRAIN Pre-workout," said Onnit CEO Keith Sivera. "NooGandha supports mental agility, concentration, and mental processing speed, which aligns with our mission here at Onnit. Featuring NooGandha along with other active ingredients in the Alpha BRAIN Pre-workout, charges up both the mind and body, helping you focus while promoting exercise performance."

As shown in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study on NooGandha conducted at Jacksonville University, daily consumption of NooGandha at 225-400mg produced:

  • Elevated mental agility, focus and alertness
  • Enhanced visual memory
  • Increased reaction time
  • Boosted psychomotor speed
  • Improved executive functioning
  • Balanced cortisol levels
  • Reduced feeling of stress and anxiety, and associated food cravings

"NooGandha is a next generation, research-supported ashwagandha with a unique compound composition that is proven to have novel benefits compared to any other ashwagandha in the marketplace," said Specnova's founder and CEO Sebastian Balcombe. The research shows that NooGandha is a specialized cognitive-enhancing nootropic-focused ashwagandha that retains powerful anti-stress/cortisol benefits but with greater cognitive performance benefits than traditional ashwagandhas.

"What makes NooGandha revolutionary is not just the level of total ashwagandha withanolides—which is validated through USP-HPLC method to be higher than competing ashwgandhas. NooGandha stands apart in overall unique compound composition including other classes of bioactive compounds outside the withanolide class, such as key alkaloids. NooGandha uniquely leverages ashwagandha's natural plant matrix components for optimal stability and absorption."

"Our novel process identifies and selects only compounds with elevated nootropic bioactivity and bioavailability to promote cognitive performance and minimize stress, while reducing compounds that are overly sedating," explained Balcombe.

Specnova is the natural products industry's leading innovator in applying advanced science/technology to develop superior ingredients that improve and protect human health—enhancing nature's potency and delivering optimal benefits to the consumer. The company is pioneering the next generation of ingredient delivery systems and stands at the cutting edge of advanced liposomal science validated with TruLiposome™ Technology. For more information visit www.specnova.com.

SOURCE Specnova

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.