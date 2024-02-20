Ono Enters into a Research Collaboration Agreement with InveniAI to Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan; President and CEO: Gyo Sagara; "Ono") today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with InveniAI® LLC (Guilford, Connecticut, USA; President and CEO: Krishnan Nandabalan; "InveniAI"), to identify novel therapeutic targets by leveraging cutting-edge InveniAI's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Under the terms of the agreement, InveniAI will identify novel therapeutic targets in multiple diseases specified by Ono by leveraging InveniAI's AlphaMeld® and ChatAlphaMeldTM, its AI drug discovery platforms including cutting-edge technologies, such as powerful AI and ML algorithms and Generative AI tools, and propose drug discovery hypotheses for optimization. Ono will conduct validation studies to confirm the hypotheses for multiple therapeutic target candidates identified based on InveniAI's drug discovery hypotheses. Ono will retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize drug candidates generated through this collaboration worldwide.

"We appreciate InveniAI's proprietary AI and ML technologies to identify drug discovery mechanisms utilizing comprehensively enormous amounts of data for the creation of innovative drugs," said Toichi Takino, Senior Executive Officer / Executive Director, Discovery & Research at Ono. "Through this collaboration, the efficiency of drug discovery research will be greatly improved, and we hope to provide innovative therapeutic options to patients worldwide."

"InveniAI is thrilled to partner with Ono, a company renowned for its commitment to innovation in drug discovery and development. Our collaboration signifies the merging of our collective expertise and cutting-edge technologies aimed at expediting the identification of de-risked product opportunities," said Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., President and CEO at InveniAI, LLC. "Our unwavering commitment to enhancing patient outcomes drives us to consistently integrate technological innovation into our processes. A testament to this is our recent incorporation of large language modules, and generative AI culminating in the creation of ChatAlphaMeldä---a game-changing tool designed for the seamless utilization of advanced technology tools across the organization."

About InveniAI® LLC:

Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., InveniAI® LLC stands as a global frontrunner in the application of AI and ML tools, catalyzing innovation throughout drug discovery and development. With a mission to identify and expedite transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs, InveniAI utilizes its cutting-edge AlphaMeld® platform to extract valuable insights from petabytes of diverse data sets, propelling the creation of groundbreaking drug programs. The company's pioneering approach is underscored by successful collaborations with industry leaders and drug spinouts, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the realm of AI-driven drug discovery.

For additional information, please visit https://www.inveniai.com/ | LinkedIn: @inveniai | Twitter: https://twitter.com/Inveni_AI

SOURCE Ono Pharmaceutical co., ltd.