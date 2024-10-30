Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates Collaboration With Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana 2" and Launches a New Ono Keiki Meal

New Ono Keiki Meals provides kids with a well-balanced meal and a collectible "Moana 2" reusable lunch bag.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ, a family-owned Hawaii-inspired fast casual restaurant chain, voyages into a new collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana 2" and the launch of an improved Ono Keiki Meal. This revamped kid's meal includes a choice of made-to-order protein, a scoop of rice, steamed vegetables, a Tree Top® 100% Apple Juice Box, and a Tree Top® Triple Berry Apple Sauce Pouch. The meal is designed to offer a fresh, healthy, and well-balanced option that includes essential food groups.

In celebration of the film, which hits theaters on November 27, 2024, Ono Hawaiian BBQ invites families to dive into the flavors of the islands with the purchase of an Ono Keiki Meal. Each Ono Keiki meal comes with a limited-time reusable lunch bag featuring three collectible “Moana 2” designs and will be available at all Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations starting November 13.

The epic animated musical "Moana 2" reunites Moana (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. In celebration of the film, which hits theaters on November 27, 2024, Ono Hawaiian BBQ invites families to dive into the flavors of the islands with the purchase of an Ono Keiki Meal. Each Ono Keiki meal comes with a limited-time reusable lunch bag featuring three collectible "Moana 2" designs and will be available at all Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations starting November 13.

Christine Jan, Ono Hawaiian BBQ's Director of Marketing, shares, "We are incredibly excited to pair our new Keiki Meal with the release of 'Moana 2.'" She continued, "Additionally, our partnership with Kids LiveWell demonstrates that we provide nutritious, freshly-prepared meal options that parents can feel good about."

The Ono Keiki Meal has been certified by the Kids LiveWell Association, reinforcing it as a healthy menu option for both parents and children. These meals meet specific nutritional guidelines established by the health organization.

Sue Hensley, Senior Vice President of Member Engagement at the National Restaurant Association, congratulated Ono Hawaiian BBQ on becoming the newest participant in the Association's Kids LiveWell program, stating, "Ono Hawaiian BBQ's commitment to offering healthier meal options for families sets an inspiring example for our industry. Together, we are making a significant impact by expanding dining choices for families nationwide."

To learn more about Ono Hawaiian BBQ's collaboration with Disney for Moana 2, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com or follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok for updates and exclusive offers.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaii-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onobbq.com/

About the Movie:

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana 2," Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana's adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, "Moana 2" features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson. "Moana 2" opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE Ono Hawaiian BBQ