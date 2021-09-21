Ono Hawaiian BBQ Launches New Website Offering Upgraded Experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ has updated their website, giving it a fresh, new look as part of the brand's technology initiative to offer customers a seamless, improved digital experience. The new website changes include an entire frontend and backend overhaul as well as an introduction of online ordering capability. The redesign offers customers an upgraded look all while keeping the branding customers have known to love.

"We wanted a website that better serves the needs of our customers and makes ordering our food easier," said Christine Jan, Director of Marketing at Ono Hawaiian BBQ. "With our on-the-go modern lifestyles, our website gives consumers the ability to get the authentic Hawaiian food they love and spend more time savoring the moments with family and friends."

The changes come with the recent launch of Ono's online ordering and following close behind is the launch of the Ono Hawaiian BBQ app. All in the effort to make ordering Ono Hawaiian BBQ easier and faster.

Creative agency, Rooster Creatives, developed the new site for the brand.

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its authentic Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com .

