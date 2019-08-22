Ono Hawaiian BBQ Names Postmates As Exclusive On-Demand Delivery Partner In Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand, and Ono Hawaiian BBQ, known for its made-to-order hearty Hawaiian plates, announced today an exclusive partnership to deliver the restaurant's island specialties in Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to partner exclusively with Postmates in Los Angeles and extend our delicious Hawaiian-inspired dining experience to people's homes through the convenience of delivery," said Christine Jan, Director of Marketing at Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

"Ono Hawaiian BBQ continues to open new restaurants and Postmates is proud to exclusively bring our expertise to thoughtfully support additional growth with on-demand delivery," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead at Postmates.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in about 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from participating Ono Hawaiian BBQ, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can always get free delivery when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, at only $9.99 per month.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

ABOUT ONO HAWAIIAN BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast casual restaurant concept with locations in California and Arizona, serving up "aloha in every bite" through their Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties. Every Ono Hawaiian BBQ dish is created with fresh ingredients using authentic Hawaiian recipes, and made-to-order in each restaurant. Ono Hawaiian BBQ operates 87 restaurants throughout their two states of operation, with plans to open more in 2019. Fans can receive promotions and news by "Liking" Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnoHawaiianBBQ or joining Club Ono. For more information please visit www.OnoBBQ.com, @OnoHawaiianBBQ on Twitter or @OnoHawaiianBBQ on Instagram.

SOURCE Postmates

Related Links

http://www.postmates.com

