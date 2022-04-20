Ono Hawaiian BBQ Says "Aloha" to 100th Location in Visalia, California

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be opening our 100th Ono BBQ location and celebrating this milestone," said Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement would not be possible without our loyal customers who've shown their love for our food and brand."

In honor of celebrating this milestone, there will be Hawaiian dancers performing at the grand opening, showcasing and celebrating the authentic Hawaiian culture and spirit behind Ono Hawaiian BBQ. The party doesn't stop there; there will also be additional deals and giveaways, including a buy one get one free offering at the Visalia location both in-store and online. Ono Hawaiian BBQ will also be giving away 100th Store Memorabilia pins and scratchers at all locations while supplies last.

Everyone's a winner for the 100th store celebration. Giveaway scratchers will be available at every Ono Hawaiian BBQ location with possible prizes of a free family meal, mini-meal, fountain drink, 10-12 people catering package, and more!

Starting off 2022 strong with their 100th store opening, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has plans to continue growing their locations throughout California and Arizona. Ono Hawaiian BBQ is exploring opening new restaurants in key markets where consumers are yearning for the fresh-off-the-grill barbecue that makes Ono Hawaiian BBQ the restaurant it is today.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ:

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast-casual restaurant concept with locations in California and Arizona, serving up "aloha in every bite" through its Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties. Every Ono Hawaiian BBQ dish is created with fresh ingredients using authentic Hawaiian recipes, and made-to-order in each restaurant. Ono Hawaiian BBQ operates 100 restaurants throughout its two states of operation, with plans to open more in 2022.

