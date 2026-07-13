ONO HAWAIIAN BBQ TO MAKE TEXAS DEBUT WITH FIRST DALLAS-FORT WORTH LOCATION

Popular island-inspired fast-casual brand brings its signature plate lunches and aloha spirit to North Texas as part of continued national expansion

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ, the popular fast-casual restaurant brand known for its island-inspired plate lunches and aloha hospitality, is officially bringing its signature flavors to Texas with the opening of its first-ever Lone Star State location in Plano on July 24th.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ opens its newest location in Plano, Texas.

Located at 8724 Preston Rd. in Plano, TX, the new restaurant marks a major milestone for Ono Hawaiian BBQ as the brand expands its established footprint in California and Arizona. The restaurant introduces North Texas diners to Ono's signature menu of freshly grilled Hawaiian-inspired favorites and features a convenient drive-thru, offering guests an easy way to enjoy fresh, made-to-order meals on the go.

Guests can enjoy Ono Hawaiian BBQ's popular plate lunches, including BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef, Kalbi Short Ribs, Island Fire Chicken, Chicken Katsu, and a variety of seafood offerings, all prepared fresh daily and served with the traditional plate lunch sides of two scoops of rice and macaroni salad. The menu also features fan favorites like Spam Musubi, making it easy for guests to enjoy a taste of Ono whether dining in or on the go.

The Plano opening represents the first of multiple planned Texas locations and serves as a key step in Ono Hawaiian BBQ's broader national growth strategy. As demand for the brand continues to grow, the company remains focused on bringing its distinctive combination of quality food, value, and welcoming culture to new communities across the country. In a state celebrated for its iconic barbecue heritage, Ono Hawaiian BBQ brings a unique perspective to the table, offering Texas diners an exciting new BBQ experience rooted in Hawaiian flavors and hospitality.

"Texas has long been a market we're excited about, and we're thrilled to introduce Ono Hawaiian BBQ to Dallas," said Joshua Liang, Co-Founder and CEO at Ono Hawaiian BBQ. "Our goal has always been to share the flavors, and aloha spirit through fresh, quality food and genuine hospitality. We look forward to becoming part of the Dallas community and welcoming guests to experience what has made Ono Hawaiian BBQ a favorite for more than two decades."

To celebrate its arrival in Texas, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will host a grand opening celebration on July 24th featuring buy one get one free all day, a special Hawaiʻi-inspired giveaway including two tickets to Cirque du Soleil's ʻAuana and a stay at OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel, and opportunities for guests to experience the brand's signature menu and aloha hospitality firsthand.

For more information, please visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com

ABOUT ONO HAWAIIAN BBQ

Founded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast-casual restaurant brand known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches, island specialties, and freshly prepared menu items made from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With more than 130 locations across California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ combines the culture and aloha spirit of Hawaii with exceptional service and an inviting restaurant experience. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook, X and Instagram. For more information, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com.

SOURCE Ono Hawaiian BBQ