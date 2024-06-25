ONO PHARMA USA Announces Support for Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation

Conquer Cancer Supports Cancer Research and Education

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONO PHARMA USA today announced it will provide a sponsorship to Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, with $1 million funding to advance cancer research and education.

Conquer Cancer is a global community of advocates, patients, doctors, researchers, caregivers, and others dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by cancer. Its mission is to accelerate breakthroughs in lifesaving research and empower people everywhere to conquer cancer. ONO PHARMA USA's gift supports Conquer Cancer's Mission Endowment, which provides a long-term base of support to advance the critical missions of Conquer Cancer and ASCO to improve care and treatment for people with cancer. As the cornerstone of Conquer Cancer's efforts to extend the reach and impact of its work, the Mission Endowment provides support for the best opportunities for cancer research and education well into the future.

"Cancer is a leading cause of death globally, and, like ONO, Conquer Cancer is committed to reducing that statistic by addressing unmet medical needs in oncology," said Kunihiko Ito, CEO and President of ONO PHARMA USA. "To be successful, we must partner with all stakeholders in the cancer community and Conquer Cancer does that by accelerating breakthroughs in cancer research."

ONO PHARMA USA will disburse $1 million over the next four years to Conquer Cancer, which will use the funding in support of cancer research and education. Conquer Cancer has raised more than $500 million to fund research, education, and support programs. The organization's grants and awards support clinical and translational cancer research done by physician-scientists at every stage of their careers, from the best and brightest among young investigators to senior researchers providing mentorship opportunities for the next generation of cancer researchers.

"Conquer Cancer and ASCO are important partners for ONO because we have a shared vision of improving peoples' lives by bringing effective cancer treatments to patients who need them now," said David Trexler, Chief Commercial Officer at ONO PHARMA USA. "This commitment to Conquer Cancer underscores ONO's pledge to address unmet medical needs and advance cancer care around the world."

ASCO is the world's leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer. It recently held its 2024 annual meeting in Chicago.

"ONO's multi-year support of cancer research and vital programs will have an incredible impact, not only for Conquer Cancer, but for patients around the world," said Conquer Cancer CEO Nancy Daly, MS, MPH. "Their generosity will help turn promising research ideas into lifesaving realities that make an impact on every cancer, for every patient, everywhere."

About ONO PHARMA USA

ONO PHARMA USA, established in 1998 as the U.S. subsidiary of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is pursuing the clinical development of new drug candidates and aiming to establish operations in the U.S., from clinical development to regulatory approval and commercialization. In addition, ONO PHARMA USA is engaged in promotion of the discovery alliances and licensing activities to expand Ono's development pipeline and pursue the commercialization opportunities in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.ono-usa.com.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. Ono focuses its research on oncology, immunology, neurology, and specialty area with high medical needs as priority areas for discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

About Conquer Cancer

Conquer Cancer funds research for every cancer, every patient, everywhere. Since 1984, its Grants & Awards program has awarded more than $190 million through more than 9,200 grants and awards to improve cancer care and accelerate breakthroughs in clinical and translational oncology research. Conquer Cancer donors support vital programs needed to deliver the highest quality, equitable patient care and share a vision of a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. For more information visit CONQUER.ORG.

