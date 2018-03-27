ONO, the First Blockchain-based Social Network in China, Officially Announces Run for EOS Super Nodes

Today, DApp ONO, the first blockchain-based social network of China, has simultaneously announced on founder and CEO Xu Ke' s micro-blog and ONO's official micro-blog, that ONO will formally participate in the bid for EOS 21 global super nodes. Shortly after, in an official ONO telegram group, ONO said: "This is an exciting time! World-wide participants of the EOS ecosystem coming together in the bid for the global EOS super nodes will be responsible for serving all humanity! ONO is ready to provide computing and bandwidth support for global network users. If the bid is successful, ONO will build an appropriate network for the entire ecosystem along with the other 20 super nodes around the world."

ONO's confidence to run for the EOS global super nodes is based on its strong and stable technical support. More importantly, as the world's largest free, decentralized social network, ONO is also about to be deployed on EOS Testnet, becoming the first deployed blockchain DApp on EOS in the world. This is worthy of attention in the entire blockchain industry.

As to why ONO chose to engage in strategic planning with EOS, it is speculated that ONO will be rolled out by the end of April, implementing an invitation system to limit access to a certain number of seed users. The migration of EOS is the key to satisfying the community operation needs and is also related to setting the tone in early social network construction. It has been reported that the improved EOS is able to support large-scale active users and is fully appropriate for use in the social media field. When the EOS main line is officially released and meets the requirements, ONO will also immediately migrate from EOS Testnet to the EOS main network. Based on this strategic relationship between the two parties, it is clear that ONO is very important for EOS. Just last weekend, Xu Ke, ONO's founder and CEO, was invited to talk about the products and ecosystem with the blockchain-development community at the EOS-DApp Ecosystem Development Conference in the world's largest EOS community attraction zone in Chengdu.

Different from POW mechanisms and POS mechanisms, EOS adopts the DPOS consensus mechanism, which has speed and efficiency as its highlight. EOS claims to support millions of transactions per second in the future, benchmarking Ethereum to become the head of the underlying public chain. It can solve the existing low performance problem of blockchain applications, poor security, development difficulties, and excessive reliance on processing fees. As of early March 2018, more than 50 organizations or institutions worldwide have applied to become EOS super nodes. Whether or not ONO, the first blockchain-based social network in China, will become the dark horse, is worth looking forward to.

When EOS completes its system goals, any team in the world will be able to develop the required DApps faster on EOS, making blockchain applications officially enter the next milestone.

