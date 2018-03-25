ONO, the First Social Network of China's Blockchain liked by EOS CEO, May Be Online in April

Nowadays, rivalry among the 21 global kings of EOS is getting fiercer in the world, and it has hit a layer of waves in the entire blockchain field. There were even bolder guesses in the streets that it will be the most powerful contender for EOS Super Node, and that EOS is optimistic about ONO or represents ONO! It has been reported that ONO will be officially launched in late April, which will be the first Dapp of EOS to be launched in the world!

ONO is the world's largest free, decentralized social network. Based on blockchain technology, ONO is committed to creating a free and equal, social co-governed and divers attention-value ecology.

In the ONO value system, All for users. Only, Always. The ONO team believes that the users are the most valuable asset of ONO's social network. ONO respects each user and follows the truest voice of each user. In ONO, you can get democracy, equality, freedom and diversity, which you never enjoy from a centralized platform. The user will no longer be defined as a product that will seek profits for the platform, but will gain revenue directly through the production contents. In fact, ONO has already stood firmly in the first echelon in the global blockchain social field, and it is a benchmark project that has stood out among more than 800 blockchain projects in China.

Xu Ke, the Founder and CEO of ONO, was hailed as "the first person in blockchain social networking" by many top investment institutions and first-line authoritative media. This serial entrepreneur, who was born in 1995, has a reflection on the issues and logic of many social areas in the Internet and even the blockchain, which is beyond the understanding of age maturity. This kind of maturity can be traced back to its entrepreneurial experience and thinking.

Xu Ke skipped grade levels several times during her school days, and graduated from University College London, UK. In 2014, she gave up her postgraduate recommendation opportunity and resolutely returned to China to start the blockchain entrepreneurship. At the end of the same year, Xu Ke successfully developed and operated the value social App ERA based on cognitive surplus. On the first week of being online, by virtue of its definition and encouragement on attention value, it attracted more than 10 million users to register, and obtained the best performance. Ten days later, it successfully entered the App Store social ranking list, and ranked sixth. Furthermore, the monthly transaction flow exceeded 8 million, which was valuated at RMB 120 million yuan, becoming a phenomenal product of all time in China.

Xu Ke once said: "Do not do to others what you would not have them do to you. Do not do to others either what you would have them do to you! You do not have to be smart to think what the world needs or can easily guess what the user wants. Simply provide a free, equal interactive environment to reduce the evil human nature. This is the most native meaning that the social network should give to humans. If a created organization does not provide practical help to the user or does not make something meaningful to the human society, I would rather not do it." As one of the earliest blockchain entrepreneurs in China, she was prophetic to complete the acquisition of the senior blockchain technology team in Silicon Valley, which was led by Jaff Ma at the end of 2017, and become a pioneer in building a cross-border blockchain technology team in China. She hopes to promote the popularization and development of blockchain technologies and its applications with her own force.

In November 2017, Xu Ke's team successfully developed and operated a blockchain game "Cryptodogs" based on graphics algorithms. The generation of Cryptodogs was very rigorous. It ensures that each dog is unique through genes, which are generated by algorithms and drawn by machines, and has solved the inflation problem that occurred at the time of ETH CryptoKitties. When Cryptodogs went online, the price of a single dog was around RMB 300,000 (90 ETHs), and thousands of ETHs was sold on the first day. Now, a dog is worth up to more than 9 million (2,500 ETHs).

In December of the same year, Xu Ke led her established cross-border blockchain technology team to deepen the blockchain social field and set out to create ONO, a new global youth social network based on blockchain technology. It aims to create a "free and equal, social co-governed and divers" attention-value ecology. At present, ONO has entered the internal testing stage. By virtue of its strong technical background support, excellent UI interactions, global user-friendly operation mode, and new social concepts, ONO has been favored by many top investment institutions and authoritative media in the world, and has been authored by Jane Lau, a Silicon Valley reporter of CAIJING, to be the next global super application.

